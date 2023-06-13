Anglers will be asked their opinions in Game and Fish survey

Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is asking trout anglers to keep an eye on their inbox in the next few weeks in case they are selected to participate in the Game and Fish statewide trout angler survey.

The survey is being conducted by HDNR Consulting to help Game and Fish learn more about how to meet trout anglers' expectations in Arkansas.

Christy Graham, trout management supervisor for Game and Fish, said 10,000 anglers will be randomly selected from current trout permit holders to participate in the survey. This should be a large enough sample size to reflect the answers of the majority of anglers.

"We conduct angler surveys like these at regular intervals to gauge angler opinions, motivations, favorite water bodies and typical expenditures," Graham said. "These surveys, plus in-person creel surveys conducted throughout the year as people are coming off the water, help keep our trout management plans in line with what anglers want."

Trout fishing can be as in depth as hand-tied flies or simple as fishing with a worm from the bank. Graham expects to have results of the survey summarized in a final report by September. That information will be used to guide the process of revising the statewide trout management plan.

"It's a similar process to the statewide Black Bass Management Plan that was revised last year," Graham said. "Just like that process, we plan to have opportunities for anglers and other stakeholders to have input during the planning process and give them the opportunity to review it before it is finalized."

This will be the first major update to the statewide trout management plan since its creation in 2004.

Anglers often search out the cool water of Arkansas's trout fisheries during the heat of summer for stellar wade-fishing opportunities.

"There have been major changes that affect trout angling since the last statewide plan was completed," Graham said. "The agency has changed, the tailwaters have changed and even the anglers' desires may have changed over 20 years and we want to capture that. We've made modifications to individual tailwater plans to address many issues, but this will be the first holistic plan update in two decades."



