Appeals court reverses Arkansas federal judge’s ruling for second time in police shooting case

A federal appeals court has, for a second time, struck down a lower court dismissal of a claim by a Benton mother who sued Benton police over the shooting death of her son at the hands of a police officer in October 2016.

A three-judge panel of the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals struck down a ruling by U.S. District Judge Brian Miller dismissing the lawsuit brought by Piper Partridge of Benton in the death of 17-year-old Keagan Schweikle. Monday's ruling marks the second reversal for Miller on the case.

On Oct. 16, 2016, the complaint said, Schweikle was shot and killed by then-Benton patrol officer Kyle Ellison, who fired three times at the suicidal teen's chest as he was lowering a pistol from his own head.

In his 2018 order, Miller said that after Ellison ordered Schweikle to drop the gun and the boy moved it away from his head, the intention behind his actions was ambiguous, leaving the officer little choice but to shoot. Miller noted, "Keagan could have quickly pointed the gun at Ellison and opened fire almost instantaneously. ... Ellison had a right to protect himself."

While lethal force may not be used when a suspect poses no immediate threat to an officer or others, "it was objectively reasonable for Ellison to use deadly force given the totality of the circumstances," Miller said in his 2018 ruling.

In July 2019, a three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in St. Louis reversed Miller's decision, saying he had ruled too early in the process -- before either side had begun the discovery process -- and remanded the case back to Miller.

On Aug. 30, 2021, after the case was returned to his court, Miller -- in response to a motion for summary judgment filed by the defendants -- ruled that the defendants were shielded by qualified immunity and dismissed the case again. Qualified immunity protects government officials from lawsuits alleging violations of a plaintiff's rights unless it can be shown that a clearly established statutory or constitutional right was violated.

Last January, Los Angeles attorney Mark Geragos, representing Partridge, argued that Miller should have ruled in favor of the plaintiffs on contested factual issues, one of which he said included the direction Schweikle's gun was pointed. He said Ellison's statement that Schweikle began to turn the gun toward the officers was in dispute.

"Keagan then moved the gun from his temple and quickly pointed the gun in the direction of the officers," Miller wrote in his 2019 dismissal order.

"I don't know where the judge got that," Geragos said. "I don't know how he got that. All I know is that the videotape shows something completely different."

On Monday, two members of the three-judge panel agreed, with U.S. Circuit Judges Duane Benton of Kansas City, Mo., and Raymond Gruender of St. Louis in the majority.

"Defendants incorrectly claim it 'undisputed' that Schweikle pointed his gun at the officers," wrote Benton. "But the parents do dispute it. A section heading in their brief opposing summary judgment says Schweikle 'Did Not Pose a Threat, Did Not Point a Firearm at Officers.' They maintain this position on appeal."

Ruling that the dispute over whether Schweikle took "a menacing action" toward the officers with the gun before Ellison opened fire is a question for a jury to decide, the panel reversed Miller's decision and remanded the case back to him a third time "for proceedings consistent with this opinion."

U.S. Circuit Judge Bobby Shepherd of El Dorado dissented, saying Miller's decision should have been affirmed. Shepherd wrote that, "in characterizing the issue as 'whether Schweikle pointed his gun at the officers and nothing more," the majority had "set the bar too high." Shepherd opined that the court record painted the actions taken by Ellison and the other officers as "objectively reasonable."