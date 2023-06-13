Arkansas Cinema Society to screen ‘BlackKkKlansman’ with Ashlie Atkinson

Arkansas native and actor Ashlie Atkinson will join the Arkansas Cinema Society (ACS) for a screening of Spike Lee’s 2018 film “BlacKkKlansman” at the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts (AMFA) on Saturday.

Atkinson was born and raised in Little Rock and graduated from Pulaski Academy, Hendrix College and New York’s Neighborhood Playhouse School of the theater. A 2004 Theater World Award winner for her New York theater debut, she has since amassed more than 100 credits spread between film (“Wolf of Wall Street,” “Bridge of Spies,” “Inside Man”), TV (“Mr. Robot,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) and theater (Roundabout’s “The Ritz” on Broadway and the Sam Mendes-directed “Bridge Project” co-productions by Brooklyn Academy of Music and London’s The Old Vic “The Tempest” and “As You Like It”).

She is also a writer and director, and a member of the industry activist collective Room Tone. She plays X-Man Kitty Pryde in Marvel’s brand-new audiodrama “Wastelanders: Wolverine” and just wrapped her second season as 1880s New York high society “fun-maker” Mamie Fish on HBOs “The Gilded Age.” She is currently filming the latest season of “American Horror Story.”

In “BlacKkKlansman,” which is based on real events that took place in 1978 in Colorado, Atkinson portrays Connie Kendrickson, the homicidal wife of a white supremacist.

In 2018, she talked to Dan Lybarger about the film, and how she witnessed racism first-hand when she was a girl attending Pulaski Academy.

“I remember (restaurateur and activist Robert) ‘Say’ McIntosh going on television to debate a gentleman whose name is lost to me, who was an out, white supremacist who was running for a council office or something like that. Say said he would debate him and instead just punched him in the face,” she said. “Even at 10, I was shocked to see that those people were out and proud and believing this nonsense. And that’s from my privilege because I didn’t grow up around enough people of color to know that that was a real issue.”

She didn’t cut her character any slack in that interview.

“I wasn’t aiming to make her sympathetic,” she said. “I think she’s deceptively kind-appearing because she is adhering to a social norm, and when we first see her, she’s only interacting with white people. She’s playing pretty little housewife to her husband’s Klan meetings. There’s no challenge there. There’s a great old quote that you find out who someone is in the difficult moments. You don’t find out that a racist is a racist until they’re asked to see a viewpoint other than their own.

“Spike [Lee] has said something really great that I don’t believe, and I don’t actually think he believes, but it was helpful, nonetheless. When I auditioned, Spike said, ‘She just fell in love with the wrong man.’ It was something that in certain moments, I could hang my hat on initially until I found the other thing. It’s step one in a discovery.

“I don’t think Connie is being brow-beaten; I don’t think she’s being abused. I don’t think that she is truly in any sort of way being forced into her engagement with the Klan. If anything, I think she is the one who pushes for more engagement. ”

Doors open at 6 p.m. The film screening starts at 6:30 p.m. and a question and answer session with Atkinson will follow. Admission is $15. Tickets can be bought at the door or online at arkansascinemasociety.org.



