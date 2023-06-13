Arkansas’ Wieber awarded extension

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas gymnastics Coach Jordyn Wieber has reached an agreement that could extend her employment with the Razorbacks through 2028, the UA announced Monday.

Wieber received a $40,000 raise to a base salary of $220,000. The new contract includes salary increases if the Razorbacks qualify for NCAA regional finals (the round of 16). The first such appearance would lead to a $10,000 pay raise and the second occurrence would trigger a $15,000 raise.

Wieber can also earn two one-year extensions if Arkansas qualifies for NCAA regionals during the term of the contract.

The new deal is similar in structure to her original contract, which had a base salary of $150,000 per year with a maximum of two raises of $15,000 per year for qualifying for NCAA regionals. She had earned two additional years with the Razorbacks qualifying for NCAA regionals that had taken the length of that contract to 2024.

In a university release, UA Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek said Wieber has continued to elevate Razorback gymnastics since her arrival in April 2019.

"In the past four seasons, our program has qualified for NCAA competition each season, achieved numerous program records and produced multiple All-Americans," Yurachek said in the release. "The success of our program has also fostered the growth of gymnastics throughout our state.

"From a sold-out Barnhill Arena to record-setting crowds at Bud Walton Arena, it is evident that the excitement for Razorback Gymnastics has never been higher. I look forward to seeing what is next on the horizon for Razorback Gymnastics under Coach Wieber's leadership."

Arkansas is coming off its 19th consecutive appearance at an NCAA regional with a school-record score of 197.275 at the NCAA Norman (Okla.) Regional that included a program-best regional floor exercise score of 49.5.

"I am so grateful to Hunter Yurachek and the University of Arkansas for the opportunity to continue to lead this program," Wieber said in a statement. "I have so much pride in being a Razorback and working with my staff to lead our student-athletes.

"I am so proud of what we have accomplished so far, but I am equally excited for the future. We are focused and eager to continue building this program and achieving excellence for many years to come."

Though the Razorbacks have finished at or near the bottom of the SEC each season under Wieber, the team's scoring has dramatically improved. Arkansas has posted 12 scores of 197 or better under Wieber's watch, compared to nine such scores in the first 17 years of the program.

Wieber's four years at the helm have produced 57% of the program's 197s. The Razorbacks have broken the previous school-record score of 197.3 three times under Wieber, including the current record of 197.475 in a home win over LSU on Jan. 27, 2023, which featured the first sellout of Barnhill Arena (7,147).

The Razorbacks wound up No. 17 in the nation last season, continuing the program's streak of finishing in the top 20 to 18 consecutive years.

Senior Norah Flatley and freshman Lauren Williams of Rogers qualified for the NCAA Championships as individuals

The Razorbacks have expanded their fanbase in recent seasons, setting attendance records in 2023 for a single meet (11,031), average (7,324) and season (36,619).

Wieber has coached three regular-season All-Americans in Sophia Carter (2020), Maggie O'Hara (2021) and Kennedy Hambrick (2020-21).

Wieber was a member of the "Fierce Five" U.S. team that won the team gold medal at the 2012 Olympics. The World all-around champion in 2011, Wieber was also the U.S. all-around winner in 2011 and 2012.