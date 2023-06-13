Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper State News LEARNS Guide Newsletters Opinion Sports Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Bass do bite plastic worms, and purple might just be their favorite

Bottom bouncing lure gets nod as water warms by Flip Putthoff | Today at 1:00 a.m.
Dwayne Culmer lands a black bass he caught on May 22 2023 at Beaver Lake while casting a purple plastic worm. The supple plastic worms are a go-to lure for many summertime anglers at the reservoir. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)

Summertime blues are a rare affliction for anglers who feel the tug of a hard-fighting black bass when the weather turns hot.

Check their fishing rods, and a good number of them will have a plastic worm tied to the end of their line. Plastic worms, and their supple cousins such as soft-plastic lizards and crawdads, are among the top lure choices for catching black bass during late spring and summer.

Dwayne Culmer has a passion in his fishing life, and that passion is purple. Culmer lives in the Rocky Branch area of Beaver Lake and routinely winches in fine catches of largemouth, spotted and smallmouth bass by casting a purple plastic worm.

Print Headline: A worm in the hand

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT