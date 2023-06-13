Bass do bite plastic worms, and purple might just be their favorite

Summertime blues are a rare affliction for anglers who feel the tug of a hard-fighting black bass when the weather turns hot.

Check their fishing rods, and a good number of them will have a plastic worm tied to the end of their line. Plastic worms, and their supple cousins such as soft-plastic lizards and crawdads, are among the top lure choices for catching black bass during late spring and summer.

Dwayne Culmer has a passion in his fishing life, and that passion is purple. Culmer lives in the Rocky Branch area of Beaver Lake and routinely winches in fine catches of largemouth, spotted and smallmouth bass by casting a purple plastic worm.