Central Arkansas dry cleaners cope with industry changes

Charles Enderlin of the two-shop Oak Forest Cleaners is a second-generation dry cleaner, taking over the the business after his father left farming in 1951 to enter what was then a thriving industry.

But the number of dry cleaners in Little Rock and nationwide has declined significantly, driven down by consolidation in the face of market saturation, a shift away from formal dress and, more recently, the covid-19 pandemic and associated labor and inflationary issues.

Like many in the business, Enderlin is now of retirement age, and neither of his two adult children wants to take Oak Forest over.

He