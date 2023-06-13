Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple in Bentonville will serve 35,000 in Arkansas, Missouri

BENTONVILLE -- The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has a new temple in the city, and anyone is welcome to visit Saturday to July 1.

As of Monday's media tour, some 42,000 people had signed up online to take advantage of the invitation that is usually open only to members of the church founded by Joseph Smith in 1830. The temple is the 181st to open around the world and serves 35,000 parishioners in 73 congregations in Arkansas and Missouri.

In the LDS church, the temple is the holiest of holy ground, the literal house of God, David A. Bednar, an apostle of the church, explained to those gathered Monday. Historically, members of the LDS church in Arkansas have had to travel to temples as far away as Dallas and Salt Lake City or, more recently, those less distant in Oklahoma City or Kansas City.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has eclipsed the United Methodist Church in U.S. membership, with domestic membership of 6.8 million in 2022. But to Bednar, that's just a tiny piece of the church's success.

Temples exist or are planned in places as far-flung as Nairobi, Kenya; Jakarta, Indonesia; Seoul, South Korea; Yigo, Guam; Port-au-Prince, Haiti; San Jose, Costa Rica; and Budapest, Hungary, and the writings of the church have been translated into more than 100 languages.

The construction of the temple in Bentonville was announced by Church President Russell M. Nelson on Oct. 5, 2019, and ground was broken Nov. 7, 2020. The structure, 28,472 square feet, stands on 18.62 acres and is very visible to visitors passing Bentonville on Interstate 49, standing 111 feet tall, including the spire.

Bednar, who lived in Fayetteville with wife, Susan, and taught at the University of Arkansas for two decades starting in 1980, proudly pointed out many Arkansas touches are reflected in the design, including planting dogwoods as the primary tree on the grounds. On the interior of the temple, the dogwood blossom continues as a motif, as do the diamonds for which Arkansas is known. The temple's original artwork includes "Falls in Springtime" and "A Sunlit Distant Shore" by Brad Aldridge and "Obedient unto the Commandments of the Lord" by Dan Wilson.

Bednar said that for the community not affiliated with the church, the temple is still "a beacon of light, it's a beacon of hope. In every community where we have constructed a house of the Lord, that community, the neighborhoods, the cities, are blessed."

Additional information and tickets for thee free tours can be obtained by going to tinyurl.com/2p8jcenj.

Visitors enter, Monday, June 12, 2023 the new Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple in Bentonville. The church is opening its first temple in Arkansas. Visit nwaonline.com/photos for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)





