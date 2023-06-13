Locals among UCA Dean’s honorees

The University of Central Arkansas at Conway named students to the spring 2023 Dean’s List, including southeast Arkansas residents, according to a news release.

Honorees include:

Shayla Adair of Monticello; Kennedy Akins of White Hall; Miracle Anderson of Pine Bluff; Sarah Aycock of Sheridan; Joshua Bridges of Pine Bluff; Russell Brinkley of White Hall; Lauren Brown of Star City; Grace Browning of White Hall; Allyson Cravens of Rison; Adrian Garcia of Redfield; Madison George of Sheridan; Kiara Golden of Kingsland; Ashlyn Grandy of Pine Bluff; Kelsey Harrison of Sheridan; Anna Herrin of White Hall; Peyton Hill of Sheridan; Taylor Hollowell of Pine Bluff; Ruth Jaimes Peralta of Warren; Arriana Johnson of Star City; Cassidy Jones of White Hall; Haylee Kelnhofer of Redfield; Randi Kittler of Pine Bluff; Victoria Moltz of White Hall; Daisy Mondragon of Warren; Itzel Morales of White Hall; Farrin Muldrew of Warren; Tommy Nguyen of Sheridan; Baylor Owen of White Hall; Aryan Patel of White Hall; Nicole Patton of White Hall; Kylie Reed of Sheridan; Kamyia Robinson of Stuttgart; Emily Rychly of Redfield; Piper Smith of White Hall; Christian Stephens of White Hall; Deja Thomas of White Hall; Hannah Walker of Poyen; Madison Yarbrough of Grapevine; Sebastian York of Star City.

UCA President’s List includes locals

The University of Central Arkansas at Conway recently named its 2023 spring Presidential Scholars, including southeast Arkansas residents.

Honorees include:

Da’Mya Brittian of Redfield; Lucy Browning of White Hall; James Buckley of Monticello; Edmund Burke of Sheridan; Lyndsi Chavis of Sheridan; Jamie Chen of Star City; Jakhari Clegg-Fleming; Zoe Cotten of DeWitt; Hayden Cotton of Monticello; Emma Davidson of Sheridan; Kayla Downing of Redfield; Rebecca Earnest of Star City; Sydney Fallon of Monticello; Kendra Fitzgerald of Dumas; Caroline Fortenberry of McGehee; Madeline Fortune of Stuttgart; Harly Galloway of White Hall; Olivia Gavin of Rison; Emily Granderson of White Hall; Carson Griffin of Stuttgart; Morgan Hickman of Stuttgart; Jacob Hollinger of Sheridan; Camyra Hudson of White Hall; Jakayah Ingram of Pine Bluff; Kennedy Luster of White Hall; Sidney Mack of Stuttgart; Ty McDaniel of Altheimer; Chase Peckham of Redfield; Alyssa Pennington of White Hall; Fleure Perez of Star City; Brooke Riggan of Sheridan; Sawyer Smith of White Hall; Anna Smith of White Hall; Brooklyn Solis of Warren; Alexis Szeflinski of Sheridan; Nathan Taylor of White Hall; Angelica Thomas of Grady.

SAU names locals to President’s List

Southern Arkansas University at Magnolia announced the spring 2023 President’s List with students earning 4.0 grade point averages, according to a news release.

Local recipients include:

Brianna Schulz is a senior Psychology major with a minor in Social Work from Dumas; Ashton Ashcraft is a senior Elementary Education (STEM) major from Grapevine; Gregory Hilliard is a senior Psychology major from Hermitage; Madison McGhee is a senior Agricultural Education major from Hermitage; Shelby Davidson is a senior Pre-Health Biology major from Monticello; Hannah Diffee is a sophomore Mass Media major from Monticello; Jerica Bell is a senior Exercise Science major from Pine Bluff; Monique Bradley is a senior Elementary Education (STEM) Non-Licensure major from Pine Bluff; Cassidy Caple is a senior Agricultural Business major from Sheridan; Adriana Acuchi is a sophomore Elementary Education (STEM) major from Star City; Dylan Workman is a senior Sport Management (Athletic Administration) major from Star City; Ashlyn Broughton is a sophomore Healthcare Administration major from Warren; Adam Taylor is a junior Middle School Education major from White Hall.

SAU has locals on Dean’s List

Southern Arkansas University at Magnolia announced its Dean’s List honorees who earned a 3.5 grade point average or higher for the spring 2023 semester, according to a news release.

Area honorees include:

Anissa Henry is a senior Pre-Professional Exercise Science major from Banks; Kendall Pope is a junior K-12 Physical Education and Health major from Banks; James Peebles is a senior Graphic Design major from Dumas; Ryan Wells is a senior Marketing (Sales Option) major from Gillett; Kaci Winters is a senior Supply Chain Management major from Jersey; Davin Guzman is a junior Engineering major from Kingsland; George Marabanian is a senior Engineering major from Lake Village; Chloe Rutan is a junior Psychology major with a minor in Spanish from Lake Village; Ronnie Gilmore is a senior Music Education (Instrumental) major from McGehee; Logan Owens is a senior Accounting major from Monticello; Sarah Pennington is a senior Nursing major from Monticello; Kelsey Wooten is a junior Pre-Nursing major from Monticello; Mallory Metcalf is a junior Agriculture (Pre-Veterinary) major from New Edinburg; Anna Grace McGough is a senior Interactive Media and Marketing major from Pine Bluff; Caleb Burnett is a sophomore Engineering Technology major from Prattsville; Callie Holiman is a junior Social Studies Education major from Prattsville; Zachary Mauldin is a senior Pre-Professional Exercise Science major from Redfield; Leslie Mobley is a junior Pre-Nursing major from Redfield; Molly Freeman is a sophomore Pre-Professional Exercise Science major from Rison; Alexis Mayfield is a sophomore Pre-Health Biology major from Rison; Haley Callanen is a senior Agricultural Education major from Sheridan; Darcy Ellerbee is a junior Agricultural Education major from Sheridan; Thalia Hansen is a junior Pre-Nursing major from Sheridan; Alana Hedden is a senior Biology major from Sheridan; Leslie Manzanares is a senior Engineering-Physics (Science) major from Sheridan; Jordan Smith is a junior Agriculture (Pre-Veterinary) major from Sheridan; Natalie Blake is a senior Plant Science major from Star City; Jordan Cason is a senior Graphic Design major from Stuttgart; Alex Vose is a senior Computer Science major from Stuttgart; Symone Smith is a junior Graphic Design major from Warren; Juan Hernandez is a senior Computer Science major from White Hall; Madison York is a senior Social Work major from White Hall.