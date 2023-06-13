Marriages

Wesley Cazales, 36, and Carolina Pineda, 28, both of Hot Springs.

Demetrius Bolden, 31, and Olivia Mccoy, 31, both of Jacksonville.

David Mackey, 34, and Jennifer Lively, 48, both of North Little Rock.

Christopher Pitcher, 49, and DeAnn Cates, 53, both of Little Rock.

Joey Dean, 26, and Abigail Turner, 24, both of Little Rock.

Dmitrii Bokankhel, 33, and Aleksandra Gerusova, 18, both of Little Rock.

Alexander Ruthledge, 29, and Katherine Bryan, 27, both of Little Rock.

Isaias Mendez Alvarez, 27, and Sabrina Bahena, 35, both of Russellville.

Leon Jackson Jr., 45, of Pine Bluff and Denishia Jynes, 37, of Omaha, Neb.

Dylan Fuller, 23, and Leah Jones, 23, both of Sherwood.

Enest Bingham, 50, and Sandra Ashley, 46, both of North Little Rock.

Rick Avis, 23, and Rachel Ziglar, 22, both of Sherwood.

Victor Long, 58, and Linda Smith, 57, both of North Little Rock.

Othel Page, 41, of Waldo and Kameka Wright, 31, of Little Rock.

Gary Mitchell, 61, of Conway and Bridget Nelson, 52, of Little Rock.

Kendall Brown, 26, and Belissa De Souza Guidotti, 27, both of Little Rock.

Jacob Acklin, 25 and Simeon Simmons, 25, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

23-2040. Tonisha Singh v. Dharminder Singh.

GRANTED

23-725. Olivia Brunson v. Brianna Brunson.