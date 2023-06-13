EDITORIAL: Grace, civility, respect





Even those who are not fans of tennis or golf could do well to tune in to the post-tournament speeches of professional tennis and golf professionals. They rarely disappoint.

Sunday morning, we saw two bona fide sports stars take the stage at Roland Garros Stadium in Paris after a hard-fought French Open final. Casper Ruud was gracious in defeat. Novak Djokovic, minutes after setting a men's all-time record of 23 major tournament wins, was humble in victory.

The two speeches acknowledged not only the greatness of each other's athletic ability, but the respect each has for the other, their families, and the teams who make it possible for players to put in the necessary practice time to remain elite. Djokovic even spoke in French for part of his speech.

Each combined the things we should value most in sports and in life: Grace, humility, civility, humor, and respect. Each showed respect for each other, the game, the tradition, the history and the stage that has provided them with the opportunity to not only succeed but inspire others to be their best.

While doing so, both reminded us of what should be an underlying understanding that, no matter what we're doing, we're all standing on the shoulders of giants, and we didn't get where we are alone.



