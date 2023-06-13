Fort Smith Boys & Girls Clubs announces $50,000 in scholarships; University of Arkansas at Fort Smith provides match





FORT SMITH -- Members of the Fort Smith Boys & Girls Clubs were given a means to continue their education with help from both the organization and the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith.

The Boys & Girls club announced its College Scholarship Program recipients for the 2023-24 academic year at a luncheon at the Fort Smith Bakery District on Monday. The scholarships totaled $50,000 across 34 recipients, which included 13 new recipients and 21 recipients whose scholarships were renewed.

Beth Presley, chief executive officer of the Boys & Girls club, said the scholarships are paid directly to whichever school the recipient chooses to attend and range anywhere from $1,000 to $2,500.

However, students who chose to stay local received even more help.

Blake Rickman, vice chancellor for university advancement at UAFS and executive director of the UAFS Foundation, announced the university would offer a 100% match for all the scholarships for students attending UAFS.

Rickman said the new matching program is the university investing in its community.

"This first year it's really exciting to be able to offer this for the students that had chosen UAFS," Rickman said.

"I think, long term, our goal is to get down further into the clubs and for students that are in that 7th, 8th, 9th grade range to know that this is available to them not only to maybe hope that they decide to choose UAFS, but for some students, we hope that this puts college on the table as an option."

Rickman said while UAFS would match both new and renewal scholarships for the 2023-24 school year, it will only match for new scholarships -- those being for entering freshmen -- from the 2024-25 year onward. The university is providing more than $14,000 between new and renewal scholarships this year.

Of Monday's 34 scholarship winners, three new and seven renewal recipients were identified in a Boys & Girls club news release as UAFS students. The latter includes Addi Branham, 19, of Fort Smith. Branham is a sophomore at UAFS and a graduate of Southside High School in Fort Smith.

Branham said she received a $2,000 scholarship through the College Scholarship Program, which UAFS doubled this year with its new matching program.

"It's great," Branham said. "It's going to do me a lot of good and keep me in school, and I want to make my family proud, so I'm glad I'll be able to do this."

Presley said the Boys & Girls club is very excited about its new partnership with UAFS.

"We obviously want to grow our leadership here in the community, get the kids to go UA-Fort Smith, and our goal is to help them not be in debt," Presley said. "So anything that we can do at the Boys & Girls club through this scholarship program, then the university matching it just really helps the kid get a great future start without any college debt."

The club's College Scholarship Program has awarded more than $1 million through 947 scholarships to 387 individual club members since 1985, according to the news release. Applicants needed to participate in club activities as members or volunteers for at least two years, with financial need, community service and academic excellence being key components of selections.

State Rep. Lee Johnson, R-Greenwood, was the keynote speaker at Monday's luncheon.

More News None

Scholarships

New recipients for the Fort Smith Boys & Girls Clubs College Scholarship Program for 2023-24 include:

Valerie Alvarado-Mora

Luke Barrie

Gordon Castlin

Kya Cole

Alex Crowder

Sebastian Garcia

Kaiden Kuykendall

Mekel Miller

Evan Morland

Alexander Naegle

Griffin Weindel

Matthew Wewers

Jaden Williams

2023-24 renewal recipients for the program include:

Addi Branham

Marlon Briggs

Grace Browning

Jett Frazier

Jackson Green

Jordian Green

Bryce Hindley

Braeden Hindley

Carson Hunsucker

Brenda Infante

Brennen Linson

Yvette Martinez

Lynde Morland

TeVion Releford

Rachel Simpson

William Stites

JaJuan "JT" Thorne

Khamille Warr

Khassidy Warr

Mary-Kate Wewers

Luke Wyatt

Source: Fort Smith Boys & Girls Clubs



