Iowa’s best hitter will be Razorback

FAYETTEVILLE -- One of college softball's best hitters announced her transfer commitment to the University of Arkansas on Monday.

Nia Carter, a graduate transfer outfielder who played four seasons at Iowa, will play her final season for the Razorbacks. The Razorbacks announced her decision in a news release.

Carter was third in Division I with a .479 batting average this season and second with 101 hits. She started all 62 of the Hawkeyes' games in right field. Carter is Arkansas' first transfer addition for the 2024 season.

"We're excited the Big Ten's hits leader is going to be a Razorback," Arkansas Coach Courtney Deifel said. "Nia has proven year in and year out to be one of the most electric players in the game. Her dynamic offense will quickly win over our incredible fan base, and we're so thrilled she's chosen Arkansas as her final home."

The left-handed hitter from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., was a first-team All-Big Ten selection as a senior. She was also a third-team All-American by Softball America.

Carter leaves Iowa as the program's career leader with a .415 batting average. She had a .405 average as a junior in 2022, which was second-best in the Big Ten. She missed one game in her four seasons with the Hawkeyes and became an every-day starter a few games into her freshman season.

Carter has tallied 237 hits over her four seasons, including 26 for extra bases. She has not hit a home run.

The Razorbacks just completed their third consecutive 40-win season. Arkansas earned the No. 11 national seed, but was eliminated at the NCAA Fayetteville Regional with two losses to Oregon.