Last-place Naturals set for home stand

SPRINGDALE -- The Northwest Arkansas Naturals will return to Arvest Ballpark this week to try to get back on track.

The Naturals (21-36) sit in last place in the Texas League North Division with the worst record in the league. They host Frisco (25-31) for a six-game series beginning at 7:05 p.m. tonight. The RoughRiders (25-31) are the Double-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers and sit in last place in the South Division.

Northwest Arkansas manager Tommy Shields said the team's defense has been better lately, but situational hitting needs to be more consistent.

"The other day when we won we had five two-out RBI," said Shields, who is in his first season guiding the Naturals. "Those are huge. I think we're getting better with the defense."

The Naturals are last in team batting average at .234 and next to last in runs scored with 251. They are fourth in the 10-team league in ERA (4.52), but there's a considerable gap between league-leading Tulsa and the rest of the league. The Drillers lead the Texas League with a team ERA of 3.30. Second-place San Antonio is more than half a run worse at 4.11.

Outfielder Jorge Bonifacio is hitting .261 with a team-best 11 home runs and 41 RBI. He's fifth in the league in homers and third in RBIs.

Northwest Arkansas is 14-13 at home at Arvest Ballpark.

Reliever Will Klein, starting pitcher Alec Marsh and outfielder John Rave were promoted to Triple-A Omaha on Monday. Klein is 0-2 with a 3.38 ERA, but he has thrown 11 consecutive scoreless innings and struck out 44 in 29.1 innings.

Marsh is 1-3 with a 4.97 ERA. He's struck out 56 in 47.1 innings. Rave hit a team-best .275 in 54 games with five home runs and 24 RBIs.

Shields said the bullpen has pitched well. Klein, in particular, has pitched very well lately.

"He's starting to throw more strikes," Shields said. " I think his stuff is exceptional."

Individually, Shields pointed to Peyton Wilson, Jorge Bonifacio and Rave as players who have swung the bat well lately.

"Tyler Tolbert's actually swung it well but he doesn't have much to show for it," Shields said. "We've got some guys who are ready to break out and I think that's gonna happen. You can't feel sorry for yourself and can't get down because no one else cares. You keep working and come to the park with a good attitude and see what happens. I think we've weathered the storm pretty well."