No, it was something

Gerald Holland's June 11 letter referred to Donald Trump's indictment as "the Big Nothing document custody dispute."

Sorry, Gerald, but Trump totally disagrees with your assessment. Try reading page 9 of the indictment, where on Sept. 16, 2016, Trump stated, "We also need to fight this battle by collecting intelligence and then protecting, protecting our classified secrets. ... We can't have someone in the Oval Office who doesn't understand the meaning of the word confidential or classified."

There are four more similar quotes Trump made in 2016 on this matter.

The evidence--Trump's recorded voice, his staffers' text messages, his lawyer's testimony, and his Mar-a-Lago security video--are likely going to get him convicted for up to 70 years in prison. After reading the indictment, an easy 10-minute review that lays out the evidence, I'd call this "the Big Something" document.

JIM KREUZ

Fort Smith

Still in the shallows

John Brummett, in his column Sunday, wrote of the just-approved Catholic charter school in Oklahoma. Having not previously known of this, I then read articles on it from several sources. In none of them did I find any reference to the Archdiocese of Oklahoma declaring "unequivocally that the school will advance Catholicism and teach against homosexuality and gender change," as Mr. Brummett put it.

I had the great good fortune of attending Catholic schools for my entire education. In matters of faith, we learned of the Incarnation, Redemption, the sacraments, the Beatitudes, grace and works, and love of neighbor. To my knowledge, students in Catholic schools still learn these. They are the context in which the students learn all subjects.

To speak meaningfully of religion in general and Catholicism in particular, one sometimes has to put out into the deep. Mr. Brummett persists in wading in the shallows on this topic.

STEPHEN HOFFMAN

Little Rock

Mess in the bathroom

My wife gets mad at me when I leave a couple of magazines lying around in the bathroom. Imagine her wrath if I saw fit to leave a few bankers boxes full of reading material on the bathroom floor.

We're getting ready to do a bathroom remodel and I had no idea that crystal chandeliers and wall sconces were in fashion ... or is that just a Florida thing?

STEVE OWEN

Hot Springs Village

An exercise in futility

Arkansas Children's Hospital treats our kids of all ages, all illnesses, and has for over 100 years. As a retired pediatrician, now more of a farmer and occasional hunter, I recall there were many great practitioners at ACH who not only influenced me in training to be a MD, but were just great people. Their passion for the welfare and health of children was and is endless.

Pat Casey is one of those pediatricians who also saved/changed children's lives by his hard work, knowledge, as well as being a great person. He has done so much for ACH, even starting the Dennis Developmental Center as a behavioral pediatrician. Pat has worked in the ACH emergency room seeing the good/bad in people and, like most doctors that deal in primary care, has had to give loved ones the good/bad news about their child. The bad outcomes/delivering bad news never seem to totally disappear, just a hopeful waning with time.

Pat Casey's plea to Congressman French Hill to do something about firearms in this country unfortunately is an exercise in futility. Since the beginning of Hill's tenure in Congress (2015) there has been a 33 percent increase in gun deaths. He has received over $1 million from the NRA. His no vote on the 2022 bipartisan gun bill shows that his love of money or guns is greater than his love for children. His voting history shows that he votes zero percent for any gun control, zero percent of the time for taxing the wealthy or businesses, 5 percent of the time for protecting the environment, and 28 percent of the time for supporting public health. Hill goes silent on any controversial subject, especially recent shootings and any of Trump's screwups.

I sincerely hope that our politicians change their stance on guns, but money controls the hill and French Hill. I'm not a Bible fanatic by any means and Jesus was able to forgive tax collectors, but is Jesus able to forgive a person that takes blood money and lets children die?

ANDY CONNAUGHTON

Vilonia

Morality is lacking

I believe the immorality of U.S. politicians is a reflection of the lack of morals, ethics and values by those that elected them. The party of the rich likes to claim a Christian foundation, but supports the amoral, unethical, and legally dubious Donald Trump. This illustrates that Christianity is a failure and has shown very little gain in 2,000 years.

Christianity and democracy are declining and projected by some to be nonexistent by 2050. Their beliefs, behavior and standards are lower than the unchurched.

There are those who live under the illusion that we are a Christian nation, but there is little evidence of that in belief, actions, and deeds. This is shown in the way they treat others. Their examples have no semblance of Christ-like actions or beliefs.

JERRY DAVIS

Hot Springs