Little Rock city board votes to tighten curfew for minors in certain areas

by Joseph Flaherty | Today at 4:47 p.m.
FILE - Little Rock's downtown skyline is reflected in the Arkansas River in this 2008 file photo. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Stephen B. Thornton)
The Little Rock Board of Directors on Tuesday approved an ordinance that tightens a curfew for minors within entertainment districts and city parks that abut them.

At the moment, the city's general curfew for minors runs from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday, and from midnight until 5 a.m. Friday through Saturday.

The new ordinance adds language to city code barring minors from traversing streets or public places "within parks which abut a Temporary Entertainment District, or a Permanent Entertainment District authorized by ordinance of the Board of Directors and operating as an Entertainment District" daily between the hours of 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.

The prohibition encompasses minors operating a vehicle, or riding in one as a passenger, as well as those on bicycles.

Board members convened at a special-called meeting Tuesday afternoon to consider the proposal. (It was discussed at a meeting last week but was not added to the agenda for potential action at that time.) 

Board members adopted an emergency clause to make the ordinance take effect immediately. 
