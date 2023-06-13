Man, 21, arrested in May killing

A man wanted in connection with the May 18 shooting death of a 44-year-old man has been arrested.

Vincent Tyler Jr., 21, turned himself into police on Saturday afternoon, according to Sgt. Deshawn Bennett of the Pine Bluff Police Department.

Bennett said Monday that a relative of Tyler's called the department and said Tyler wanted to turn himself in. The officer said he met with Tyler at the police station and escorted him to the Jefferson County jail where he is being held. Bennett said Tyler declined to give a statement to police.

Police had put out an alert to arrest Tyler, based on a bench warrant, following the shooting death of John Payne Jr.

Officers were called to the area of 23rd Avenue and Elm Street at just before 11:30 p.m. on May 18 because a vehicle was sitting in the roadway. When they arrived, they found a pickup facing north on Elm Street.

Sitting inside in the driver's seat was a man, later identified as Payne. Police said Payne had suffered several gunshot wounds, and Jefferson County Coroner Chad Kelley pronounced him dead at the scene.

Tyler, who is being held on a charge of capital murder, had a first appearance hearing on Monday via Zoom that was conducted by District Judge John Kearney. On the recommendation of the Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney's office, Kearney directed Tyler to be held without bond until his case comes before Circuit Judge Jodi Raines Dennis.

Kearney also appointed a public defender to represent Tyler. The judge told Tyler that if he is convicted he could face an additional 15 years because of a "firearms enhancement," meaning a gun was used to kill Payne. Kearney also told Tyler he also faces a 2022 case, in which Tyler is charged with domestic battery in the third degree involving a pregnant woman, as well as another charge from the same year that involved possession of a controlled substance.