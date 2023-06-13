Mother of dead inmate recalls day her son died

The mother of an inmate in the Jefferson County jail found hanged last Thursday said her son had been dealing with schizophrenia.

Teneshia McDaniel was at the W.C. "Dub" Brassell Detention Center preparing to post bail for her son, Treveon McDaniel, 22, when authorities raced to his single-person cell and discovered him hanging from a towel rack, she said she was told. Treveon (pronounced Tray-von) McDaniel was pronounced dead at 12:26 p.m. at a local hospital, according to a news release from the Jefferson County sheriff's office.

McDaniel had been booked since May 28, when Pine Bluff police arrested him on suspicion of discharging a firearm from a car, committing a terroristic act and aggravated assault at Teneshia McDaniel's mother's house.

"My mother called me and told me 'Police are out here saying Treveon shot up a house,'" Teneshia McDaniel said, adding that she was in Chicago at the time. "Treveon had a gun in his name. The police that came to my mother's house, a year before that, they said the people robbed my son of his car and they got it back. These are the same boys who, supposedly, he got back at."

Teneshia McDaniel called the jail while her son was in custody and tried to inform a jail worker of her son's mental condition. The Mayo Clinic defines schizophrenia as a serious disorder in which one interprets reality abnormally.

"I don't want my son to have extra privilege, but he talked about killing me and himself," Teneshia McDaniel said she told jail staff, adding that they already knew of his condition but she wasn't sure how.

Teneshia McDaniel, who had ridden with her fiancé from Ohio to Pine Bluff, said she was at the bond window at the jail about 11 a.m. Thursday when she noticed that something had caught the attention of the bail bondsman.

"He saw a bunch of people running to the back," Teneshia McDaniel said. "He said, 'We're going to be here a minute.' I'm sitting there hoping that's not my son. I hope there's nothing going on."

Instead, her son was discovered and rushed to Jefferson Regional Medical Center. Doctors told Teneshia McDaniel that McDaniel may have been dead for about four hours.

Teneshia McDaniel said she thought her son grew despondent after learning that she might not be able to bail him out until a day after she actually came.

"I got my days mixed up," she said. "I told Treveon, Thursday, I'm coming to get you. He said, 'Mama, I love you.' He was normal."

The mother then told McDaniel it would be Friday before she came. She said McDaniel responded: "Mama, I can't stay another day. I'm going to kill myself."

"I said, if you keep talking like that, they're going to put you in a padded suit where you can't harm yourself," Teneshia McDaniel said.

She added McDaniel was "normal" and did not talk about harming himself during earlier phone conversations while he was in jail.

Neither Teneshia McDaniel nor Jefferson County Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr. suspects foul play, although an investigation into McDaniel's death is still in the early stages.

"Basically, they were short-staffed," she said. "I told them my son was schizophrenic. I feel like he should have been watched. He shouldn't have had a sheet or trash bag to hang himself. ... That jail needs to be shut down."

Teneshia McDaniel clarified that McDaniel was using a trash bag to cover a window so others would not see what he was doing. Citing a sister who works at the jail, Teneshia McDaniel said trash bags are not permitted in cells, and they did not know how he got one.

Woods denied Teneshia McDaniel's claim of being short-staffed. "Absolutely not," he said. He added that he could not confirm or deny what McDaniel used in his death, citing an active investigation.

"We have a mass capacity of 316, and the idea of having 10 more officers ... it's unrealistic for anyone to say, 'You've got to have eyes on someone 24 hours of a day, every hour of every day.' It's not going to happen," Woods said.

Asked if he noticed any danger signs in McDaniel's mood before his death, Woods said he didn't but noted that McDaniel was scheduled for a visit to a mental health specialist Monday.

As for the investigation, every detail so far has revealed an act of self-inflicted harm, Woods said, adding that he wants to dispel rumors.

"It's very unfortunate, but I have also spoken with at least one family member. They indicated things they saw on Facebook Live that didn't seem right," Woods said, adding that he cannot access the account that belonged to McDaniel.

The incident ended the life of a young man who had a 15-year-old sister and an 11-year-old brother. McDaniel was a barber who started in his craft when he was 12, according to his mother.

"Treveon was very, very intelligent," Teneshia McDaniel said. "He bought his own car by himself, saving money and cutting hair at 12."

McDaniel took it hard when his uncle, Teneshia's brother, was murdered about 11 years ago, she said. The family endured a number of tragedies, and Teneshia McDaniel remarked that she couldn't say McDaniel went without a nervous breakdown.

"That's my baby," Teneshia McDaniel said. "Even though he was 22, that's my baby. I broke down many times. I'm numb. Like I said, me and my brother were close. He was murdered. I'm just coping with that."

Funeral arrangements are pending.