Country musician Jimmie Allen is being sued for sexual assault by a second woman who claims he secretly filmed the alleged incident. The new lawsuit comes less than a month after Allen was accused of sexual battery by his former manager, who also claimed she was filmed against her will. The lawsuit filed Friday in Tennessee federal court alleges that Allen sexually assaulted another woman at a Las Vegas hotel last summer and secretly recorded the encounter. She is seeking a judgment against Allen, along with an unspecified amount in monetary damages and legal fees. Record label BBR Music said Friday it has "dissolved its relationship" with Allen. The second woman -- identified as "Jane Doe 2" in the legal documents obtained Friday by the Los Angeles Times -- claimed that the assault took place in Las Vegas in July 2022. She stated she was so distressed that she got up to leave. The suit claims that as she walked past the closet to leave, an interior light switched on, catching her attention. That is when she discovered that Allen had set up his cellphone to record the alleged sexual encounter. She stopped the recording and deleted the video, but couldn't delete it from the "recently deleted" folder without Allen's passcode, so she took his phone with her, the lawsuit said. "With nowhere to go," she called her friends from her cellphone. "Her friend Jill Doe called a different hotel, disclosed the assault, and the hotel arranged for a room," according to the suit. Upon returning home, she took Allen's phone to her local police department and reported the assault and recording. The local police department told her they would report the incident to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. Allen's attorney did not immediately respond to The Times request for comment regarding the second lawsuit filed Friday.

Naomi Watts announced Saturday she married fellow actor Billy Crudup. Watts posted a photo on Instagram of them wearing formal attire, with the caption "Hitched!" Multiple celebrities quickly congratulated Watts. "Yipeeeeeee!!!! Sending so much love," Gwyneth Paltrow wrote. Watts has been "romantically linked" to Crudup since 2017, according to People. Both actors were in the Netflix thriller series "Gypsy."