Walmart now offers

electronic recycling

Walmart Inc. is now paying people for certain used electronic devices to help keep electronic waste out of landfills, the company said Monday.

To trade in their electronics, users can go to https://walmart.cexchange.com/online/home/index.rails to see what brands of each device are accepted. If theirs is on the list, they can fill out a brief questionnaire that will tell them the amount that CExchange, a Texas-based company working with Walmart, may offer for it.

They can then print a prepaid shipping label and ship their device for free with FedEx. Walmart will send an electronic gift card after evaluating the device.

"Most electronic devices we receive from consumers, retailers and manufacturers are refurbished so they can be repurposed and reused," CExchange said.

Devices that can't be refurbished are sent to a company certified to properly dispose of electronic waste, or e-waste. None will be sent to landfills.

Companies with similar trade-in programs include Best Buy and GameStop.

Only 17.4% of global e-waste was collected and properly recycled in 2019, according to Statista.

-- Serenah McKay

Reddit faces protest

over increasing fees

More than 6,000 communities on the social networking forum Reddit were expected to go dark for 48 hours starting Monday in protest of a fee increase for developers that use the site's data.

Discussion threads, known as subreddits, including r/music, r/art, r/videos, r/gaming,, and r/funny have been set to private mode and some will close indefinitely. A growing list of other communities are joining.

Reddit recently increased fees for third-party developers to access its API, or application programming interface. One such company, called Apollo, that operates a Reddit browser app for iOS and iPadOS has claimed that under the new fees model it would have to pay potentially more than $20 million per year to continue operating.

Reddit, which filed paperwork with the Securities and Exchange Commission in December 2021 for an intended initial public offering that has since stalled, is following moves from companies such as Twitter to increase fees in an effort to monetize more of its platform.

-- Los Angeles Times (TNS)

State index closes

at 811.12, up 4.73

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Monday at 811.12, up 4.73.

"U.S. stocks moved higher on Monday, with the Nasdaq rallying 1.5% while the S&P 500 jumped 1% as investors lean into a potential 'pause' at this week's Federal Reserve meeting," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.