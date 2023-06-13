Nine people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

Arrests

Bentonville

Timothy Lusk, 44, of 3403 S.W. Victoria Place No. 1 in Rogers, was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member and domestic battering. Lusk was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Centerton

Sage Cannon, 35, was arrested Sunday in connection with domestic battering. Cannon was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Rogers

Cordell Hughes, 33, of 2839 Adrian Ave. in Springdale, was arrested Sunday in connection with domestic battering. Hughes was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

Lauren Boudreaux, 35, of 3458 McRay Ave. in Springdale, was arrested Monday in connection with battery. Boudreaux was released Monday from the Washington County Detention Center on $3,000 bond.

Springdale

Danny Box, 48, of 521 W. Sullivan Lane in Henning, Tenn., was arrested Friday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Box was released Sunday from the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Rogelio Paau-Sagui, 44, of 807 Kay Sue Drive in Springdale, was arrested Friday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Paau-Sagui was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

Eric Brown, 40, of Fayetteville, was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault and false imprisonment. Brown was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Edwin Tuja-Hernandez, 28, of 1305 Crutcher St. in Springdale, was arrested Sunday in connection with forgery. Tuja-Hernandez was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

Jackie Turner, 48, of 1715 S. Summit St. in Little Rock, was arrested Friday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm and failure to register as a sex offender. Turner was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.