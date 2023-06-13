Northwest Arkansas Community College board told better outreach, communication could help future millage bids

SPRINGDALE -- Lessons emerged in the wake of Northwest Arkansas Community College's failed millage bid last month, according to a report delivered during the Board of Trustees meeting Monday night.

The panel gathered at the college's Washington County campus in Springdale and toured the facility after the meeting.

Grant Hodges, the school's chief of staff and executive director of communications, presented a detailed analysis of the May 9 election. The college proposed a 0.4-mill increase that would have raised its millage rate from 2.6 to 3. The millage applies only to residents of its taxing district, which covers the Bentonville and Rogers school districts. The measure failed by a vote of 1,175 to 911 -- 56% to 44%.

"I was disappointed in the result on May 9," Hodges said. "I think we made the right decision to put it out there. But we have a little bit of work ahead to make the case moving forward."

Hodges said the college must be more aggressive in reaching out, better explaining the school's mission and value to the community and why more funding is needed.

"It's all about messaging," Hodges said. "Part of it is just going out more into the community directly. Going to some of the local civic organizations. Part of it that's really important is letting people who live in the district know the value of living in the district. Because they pay the millage, but I'm not sure they understand the benefit of that, where, if you come to NWACC, you pay almost half the tuition. We have to do a better job of letting folks know that."

That's important, Hodges said, as Northwest Arkansas continues to grow and residents arrive from elsewhere and perhaps aren't familiar with all the college has to offer.

"It's a growing area, which means a lot of people are new, and we have to reach them," Hodges said.

It's also key to clearly show what any millage increase means to the average taxpayer, Hodges said. Student testimonials about how the college benefits them could help in the future, he said.

Any tax increase, no matter the size, is difficult to pass, Hodges noted.

College President Dennis Rittle echoed Hodges' point about public outreach, to "understand us more, show what we do."

The board unanimously accepted Hodges' report.

There will be more opportunities to put a millage increase before the voters, including this November. A resolution will be needed in August to get on that ballot, Hodges said.

Other possible openings are in March 2024 (a primary election) and November 2024 (a presidential election).

The next off-year opportunity is May 2025, Hodges said.

Chairman Mark Scott encouraged board members to consider how they'd like to proceed with the millage issue and bring their ideas to the group's August meeting. There's no meeting scheduled for July.

Northwest Arkansas Community College's millage was originally 3 mills when voters approved the ballot issue that established the college Aug. 15, 1989, Hodges said. However, the millage was reduced over time because of Amendment 59 of the Arkansas Constitution, which limits growth in property taxes by automatically reducing an institution's mills when assessed property values rise.

In another matter, Hodges said the college is interviewing candidates for its full-time athletic director position. The job was posted from April until mid-May. Hodges said on-campus interviews could come soon.



