PBSD discusses proposed high school

Pine Bluff School District's limited-authority board members on Monday continued to hash out details of a proposed high school at the current West 11th Avenue campus site to present to the public as part of a millage campaign.

The district is asking voters to approve a total tax rate of 47.7 mills, mainly to use generated funds toward construction of the new campus, during a special election Aug. 8. The increase would represent a 6-mill rise in the old PBSD and a 6.9-mill rise in the old Dollarway School District. The districts were annexed in July 2021.

"We wanted to come together and work -- look at those numbers, talk with the architects, brainstorm and get the best value for, hopefully, what the millage will bring us," board President Sederick Charles Rice said.

"I think there are a lot of variables. There's still another approval process on the state level. We just want to have numbers we can work with. We also want to make sure we are knowledgeable; so we can have the best message for our patrons to encourage them to support this millage."

The Arkansas Department of Education approved the PBSD's application for construction bonds totaling $67,340,000, with First Security Beardsley acting as the fiscal agent. Of that amount, $65,832,520 will go toward a new, 116,489-square-foot high school. Any remaining funds will be used for constructing, equipping, refurbishing and remodeling other school facilities.

The final estimate for construction is yet to be determined, and Superintendent Jennifer Barbaree said that will only come if voters in the district approve the millage increase. Costs have skyrocketed since the district was approved for a $12,817,259 share from the state of a then-estimated $24 million project two years ago.

"We can spend more money than that, but that's all the money we're getting," Barbaree said, adding the state's share will be a refund of district expenses.

Board members are faced with the question of how much more can be added to the new campus. Barbaree, who led her first work session since she attained her doctorate, is confident the board will move forward with a plan that includes an arena to replace the seven-decade-old McFadden Gymnasium, an auditorium, a career and technical education wing, and a state-required safe room.

Clayton Vaden with Lewis Architects Engineers diagrammed possible upgrades to Jordan Stadium -- the school's football venue -- in addition to the academic hall improvements.

"I think we were clear about trying to get support from the community and trying to get those resources; then presenting the community a plan that supports athletics," Rice said. "Of course, we are an institution of learning first, but we also know the rich tradition of history and athletics, so we want to make sure our community partners buy into that as well."

The most important part of the facilities campaign is giving students the resources needed to succeed academically, board member Lori Walker Guelache said.

"That will come before anything we're talking about in facilities, but if there are improvements to the facilities that help to get us to that direction, that will definitely be second," she said. "Everybody understands a new high school that is a single structure will provide more security. I think those are the important parts of building a new high school at the particular site."

Building on the present site may pose the biggest challenge of the project, Vaden said. The goal is to keep the present campus, which has 189,854 square feet of buildings that must be demolished as part of the project, running while a new campus is built.

"The next step for us is to keep refining the drawings so that we have nice images to help the school board present to the community what the plan is," Vaden said.