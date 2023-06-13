Pea Ridge man gets 40 years in prison for sex crimes against girls





BENTONVILLE -- A Pea Ridge man was sentenced to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to raping a teen girl, sexually assaulting her friend and choking a woman.

Joshua Mumau, 42, pleaded guilty to rape, sexual assault and aggravated assault. He pleaded guilty under a plea agreement Tom Marks, Mumau's attorney, reached with Tim McDonald, deputy prosecutor.

He was accused in 2021 of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl, according to court documents. The girl reported Mumau touched her inappropriately while she was at a sleepover, according to court documents.

Pea Ridge police later learned Mumau was suspected of raping another girl. The teen reported he had raped her several times and there wasn't anything she could do because he was stronger than her, according to a probable cause affidavit.

He was accused of choking his wife on Oct. 3, 2020, according to court documents.

The older girl read her victim impact statement at the sentencing and said she now can sleep in the dark without music or the television being on. She said she's had to cope with post-traumatic stress and sleeping disorders caused by Mumau.

"The things he did will never be OK, and I'll never forget them or fully recover, but with my new family, friends, dog and house I finally feel safe and have healed a lot," she said.

The teen said she personally blamed herself for what Mumau did to her friend, but she now realizes nothing was her fault.

"I feel better but will never be over this," she said. "Thank you for everyone who has helped me through this."

They younger girl read her victim impact statement. She said Mumau inappropriately touched her while she was sitting in an recliner and she has not touched a recliner in almost two years.

"I remember playing around with my brother and sister, and my brother had picked me up and slammed me jokingly into the recliner that was in my living room," she said. "I got up as quick as I could, ran to my room and started crying, bawling my eyes out and having a huge panic attack that lasted for more than two hours. Due to a recliner. After my panic attack I felt stupid."

Mumau apologized for his actions.

"I just like to say I'm sorry," he said. "You guys are in my prayers. Maybe the sentence will bring you closure."

Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green accepted the plea and sentenced Mumau to 40 years in prison for rape, 20 years for sexual assault and six years for aggravated assault. The sentences will be served concurrently, which means Mumau will serve 40 years.



