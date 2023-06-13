Phones restored, other city services still offline in Fayetteville





FAYETTEVILLE -- Phone lines were restored Monday at city government buildings, but other services largely remained offline after a cybersecurity incident last week.

Public meetings scheduled for the week must be attended in person until further notice, according to a city news release. The city's online meeting platform, Zoom, is disabled, and meetings will not be streamed live online or on the city's government TV channel.

It appeared someone changed several system files in an internal city application about 4 a.m. Thursday. The action decreased the performance of the city's server.

City staff shut down online systems as a precautionary measure to contain any potential damage, said Keith Macedo, the city's information technology director. Staff and the cybersecurity company the city keeps on retainer have been working since to restore systems.

City employees can receive email but were told not to access it as an extra precaution, he said. Macedo said Monday employee email should be fully functional within a day or two.

Phone lines for city hall, development services, city prosecutor and district court have been restored, according to the release. Phones for additional departments should be restored over the next few days.

Utility payment is still offline. Customers with a water bill due during the outage will not incur a late fee nor shutoff. Payment can still be received via cash or check at City Hall or in the drop-off box outside the building at 113 W. Mountain St.

Police, fire and 911 emergency lines have remained operational during the outage.

The city's Animal Services Division posted Monday to its social media pages its phone lines and web services were still down, but the shelter will be open during normal hours. Anyone wishing to adopt an animal can do so in person at 1640 S. Armstrong Ave. and fill out a paper application.

Most other pages on the city website still work. The online public meetings calendar has been updated to reflect the change to in-person meetings only. Some meetings, such as City Council subcommittee meetings and the city's Board of Health, have been canceled or rescheduled.

The Planning Commission met Monday evening to table each agenda item until the next scheduled meeting June 26. Six of nine commissioners attended in person and handed each other a handheld microphone to record the meeting. About 10 residents were in attendance. The meeting adjourned after eight minutes.

The City Council's agenda-setting session will still happen at 4:30 p.m. today in Room 219 of City Hall.



