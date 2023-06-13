QB commitment already learning from Enos

University of Arkansas offensive coordinator Dan Enos' attention to detail was evident to Razorback class of 2025 quarterback commitment Grayson Wilson during the UA high school camp Sunday in Fayetteville.

Wilson saw Enos in action during the spring game on April 15, but Sunday was his first time to work with him.

"Working with him, he's very specific on what he wants," Wilson said. "If you're not doing something right, he'll like correct you and tell you exactly what he wants you to do. I like that he's specific."

Wilson, 6-3 and 190 pounds, of Central Arkansas Christian in North Little Rock, committed to Coach Sam Pittman and Enos prior to kickoff of the Razorbacks' spring game. His early commitment likely cost him numerous future scholarship offers.

He chose Arkansas over scholarship offers from Illinois, Pittsburgh and the University Central Arkansas. He also received strong interest from Notre Dame, Oklahoma State and others.

A more efficient throwing release was one of the things Enos focused on.

"Definitely some stuff about your release and having a quicker release," Wilson said. "He likes no extra movement, so just be as fluent as possible and just drop anything that's not needed."

Wilson and other quarterbacks at the camp had a tendency to pat the ball with their non-throwing hand before releasing the ball. The split second of release time could prove costly in a game.

"Whenever we throw, instead of patting the ball, to go into our motion just flow into your motion and not dip your shoulder, not dip your elbow, as smooth as possible," Wilson said. "We just get a quick release."

An outstanding three-sport athlete, Wilson completed 147 of 251 for 1,778 yards with 19 touchdowns, and rushed 84 times for 530 yards and 7 touchdowns as a sophomore.

He also averaged 13 points and 10 rebounds and earned all-conference and all-state honors for the Mustangs' basketball team last season.

Wilson was named to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps Freshman-Sophomore team as a pitcher/center fielder. He had a 6-0 record and 1.27 ERA while batting .357 this season.

After the camp concluded Sunday, Wilson and his family visited with Pittman in his office.

"He was just checking on us, seeing how we're doing," Wilson said. "He really just caught up with my family. He talked about several things that weren't even football related. My grandfather was friends with Jerry Jones. We mentioned that to Coach Pittman before and we talked about that a little bit."

On3.com rates Wilson as a 3-star recruit and the No. 36 quarterback in the nation for the 2025 class. He said every trip to Fayetteville makes him excited about his future home.

"It's very welcoming. Everyone is very kind and considerate, especially when they know who you are," Wilson said.

"I'm just very thankful for it. Every time I go up there, it gives me more to look forward to."

