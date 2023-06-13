Report: Stutts, lineman who was committed to Razorbacks, dies at 18

Dion Stutts, an 18-year-old football star from Memphis University School who was committed to Arkansas, reportedly died Tuesday.

Stutts’ death was confirmed to the Memphis Commercial Appeal by MUS coach and athletics director Bobby Alston. According to the report, Alston said Stutts was involved in an ATV accident near Batesville, Miss.

“Our hearts are broken for the family,” Alston told the Commercial Appeal. “Dion was such a great young man. He had a smile that warmed your heart when you had a chance to be around him.”

Stutts, a defensive lineman, was the second pledge to the Razorbacks’ 2024 recruiting class. He was vocal in his commitment and was an active recruiter of other prospects.

He chose the Razorbacks over scholarship offers from Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Missouri, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Indiana and several other schools.

Stutts was set to officially visit Fayetteville on June 23-25.

As a junior, Stutts recorded 30 tackles and 13 tackles for loss. He was also a wrestler and finished fifth at the state meet in February.

Matt Jones contributed