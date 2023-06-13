Sanders appoints Ryall as Arkansas Heritage director

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Monday announced Marty Ryall, director of legislative affairs at the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism, as her pick to succeed outgoing Arkansas Heritage Director Jimmy Bryant.

Ryall, who was appointed to his current position in January, will replace Bryant, who is retiring at the end of June.

"Arkansans are the heirs of pioneers and patriots. We have a beautiful heritage, and I am confident Marty is the leader who will be able to preserve, protect and promote that history across our state and the nation," Sanders said in a news release.

Bryant will retire as director of the Division of Arkansas Heritage, one of the three major agencies within the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism, after serving at the helm of the division for more than three years. His last day on the job will be June 30, Shealyn Sowers, a spokesperson for the department, said in an email last week.

"I appreciate Jimmy Bryant's service to our state and know that Marty is the perfect candidate to take up Jimmy's role. Together, we will take Arkansas Heritage to the top," Sanders said in her statement.

Ryall's current annual salary is $95,381. Bryant receives an annual salary of $123,961, according to Arkansas' transparency website.

Before joining the Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism, Ryall served as director of external relations at Arkansas PBS for seven years. In 2020, he received the National Advocacy Award from America's Public Television Stations in recognition of his lobbying efforts for public broadcasting.

"Marty brings a vast amount of experience to the role of division director. Being goal-minded, having the ability to communicate well and being able to navigate complicated processes are a few of the strengths that I have seen displayed in his work for ADPHT," said Shea Lewis, interim secretary of the department, in the news release.

Ryall has more than three decades of government and political experience and has worked in multiple states and Africa, according to the news release. His LinkedIn profile shows that he managed several campaigns for congressional and gubernatorial candidates in states that include Georgia, Kentucky and North Carolina.

He previously served as executive director of the Republican Party of Arkansas and resident country director for the International Republican Institute, a nonprofit organization, in Nigeria and Liberia, according to his profile.

Ryall serves as a commissioner on the War Memorial Stadium Commission. Previously, he has served on the Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Commission. He is a native of Star City and a graduate of Florida State University with a degree in international relations, according to the news release.

"It is an honor to have the trust and confidence of Governor Sanders and Secretary Lewis to serve in this important position. I have a deep love and respect for our state, its unique history, her natural beauty and our rich heritage. It is a great responsibility and challenge that I am humbly honored to accept," Ryall said in the release.

The Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism confirmed Bryant's retirement plans a week after Mike Mills resigned as secretary of the department.

Mills' resignation letter, obtained by The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette through a Freedom of Information Act request, does not list a reason for his departure after less than six months with the department.

"Please accept this letter as formal notification of my resignation from my position as Secretary of the Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism effective June 2, 2023," Mills wrote in the letter.

Mills has not returned repeated phone call and written requests for comment.

Sanders named Lewis interim secretary of the department when Mills stepped away.

Mills' departure came after Travis Napper, director of tourism within the department, announced plans to leave his position later this month for a job in tourism consulting.

According to its website, the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism has three major divisions: Arkansas State Parks, Arkansas Heritage and Arkansas Tourism.

Arkansas State Parks manages 52 state parks and promotes Arkansas as a tourist destination. Arkansas Heritage aims to preserve and promote Arkansas' natural and cultural history and heritage through four museums and four cultural preservation agencies.

Arkansas Tourism seeks to improve the state's economy by promoting travel and enhancing the image of the state. In addition to the three major divisions, the department also includes the Keep Arkansas Beautiful Commission and the Office of Outdoor Recreation.

Information for this article was contributed by Michael R. Wickline of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.