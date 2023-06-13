Sanders OKs raises for ‘exceptional employees’ within state’s executive branch agencies

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders has authorized merit pay raises for what she called exceptional employees in the state's executive branch agencies.

The Republican governor's plan will mean about 5,760 of the state's more than 22,000 executive branch employees will get merit raises, effective July 9, with a total cost of $16.3 million, including $6 million in state general revenue, based on information from the state Department of Transformation and Shared Services.

Some state employees have been grumbling privately about the merit raises authorized by the governor and contacting some state lawmakers about the matter.

Sanders said in a letter dated Friday to state Department of Transformation and Shared Services Secretary Joseph Wood that her administration is making "bold, transformational changes" to state government and she knows that state employees have worked diligently to implement these changes and better serve Arkansans.

"Arkansas' economy is robust, but like the rest of the country, we are caught in a devastating inflationary spiral caused by reckless spending in Washington," she wrote in her letter. "Our state has made fiscally responsible decisions to keep revenues and forecasts strong, allowing us to invest strategically in rewarding our highest-performing employees while returning savings to the taxpayer.

"Therefore, I have authorized a pay increase for exceptional employees across our state agencies," Sanders wrote in her letter to Wood.

"Recent performance reviews showed us which employees are performing above expectations," she said. "For state employees who have served for more than one year, those deemed 'highly effective' will receive a 4.5% base salary increase, while those deemed 'role models' will receive a 5% base salary increase."

The state's executive branch agencies currently have 22,742 employees with a total payroll cost of $1.1 billion and the current average salary is $53,086 a year, said Alex Johnston, chief of staff for the state Department of Transformation and Shared Services.

There are five categories in the performance review system and they include (1) unacceptable, (2) needs improvement, (3) solid performer, (4) highly effective, and (5) role model, she said.

Johnston said 5,759 employees fell into the highly effective and role model categories, with 1,457 rated as a role model and 4,302 rated as highly effective.

She said 16,349 employees fell into the other three categories with 14,944 rated as a solid performer, 1,385 rated as needs improvement, and 20 rated as unacceptable.

Johnston said about 600 other executive branch employees were not eligible for merit raises for various reasons.

She said "other calculations for post merit average salaries are not available until after the raises are effective."

In her letter dated Friday to Wood, Sanders said in order to "ensure we are recruiting and retaining the highest-performing state employees and using tax dollars responsibly, I am also directing the Department of Transformation and Shared Services to evaluate our performance evaluation and pay structures.

"These systems should promote employee development and reward achievement, helping us make Arkansas' state government work even more effectively," she said. "Efficiency and accountability are paramount to the proper function of state government. When we realize those aims, anything is possible."

Asked about the merit raises authorized by Sanders, state Rep. Mark Berry, R-Ozark, who is a co-chairman of the Legislative Council's personnel subcommittee, said Monday in an interview that "we have got to get it fixed.

"This is not right," he said.

Berry said state government has employees at agencies such as the Department of Human Services, Department of Health, and Department of Finance and Administration working for wages below the poverty line who will never get rated as highly effective or a role model because of the reluctance to give many state employees those performance ratings.

John Bridges, executive director of the Arkansas State Employees Association, said the merit pay raises authorized by Sanders are disappointing and he would like to see them overturned.

The Legislative Council's approval will be required for merit pay raises for state employees that would increase their salary beyond their maximum-authorized salary.

Senate President Pro Tempore Bart Hester, R-Cave Springs, said Monday the state needs an overhaul of its pay plan and needs to develop a plan that is fair and incentivizes hard work and high-performing employees.

State government doesn't need to give all employees the same pay raise, he said.

In mid-March, Sanders said she wouldn't support a broad-based, $80 million pay plan increase in state government's employee classification and compensation bill, so the Legislature didn't overhaul the state's pay plan during this year's regular session.

At that time, she said Arkansas taxpayers should not be saddled with the $80 million price tag for a proposal that doesn't consider the strategic needs in education, public safety, health care and corrections, and that she was directing the Department of Transformation and Shared Services to review and rework the existing classification and compensation structure of the state.

"Arkansas should not have more state employees per capita than all our surrounding states," she said in a letter to Wood in mid-March. "It's long past time to reduce the size and scope of government, identify efficiencies, and responsibly phase out the income tax."

State government last overhauled its pay plan in 2017. That plan was projected to cover 25,000 full-time state workers and cost about $57 million to implement in fiscal 2018, including about $24 million from general revenue, with the remainder coming from other revenue sources.

The number of full-time state employees increased by 108 in fiscal year 2022 that ended June 30, 2022, to slightly more than 57,000 as their ranks grew at the state's higher education institutions and declined at state agencies, according to Bureau of Legislative Research records. The slight uptick in fiscal 2022 came on the heels of a 1,674 full-time employee drop in fiscal 2021.

The 1,674-employee decline under former Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson was the largest drop over a fiscal year since Act 110 of 1985 started requiring agencies and higher education institutions to report employment. The largest previous decline was 754 employees in fiscal 2018, also under Hutchinson.

According to the state Department of Finance and Administration, state government's total salary and benefits costs were $4.554 billion in fiscal 2022 -- up from $4.222 billion in fiscal year 2021.

In her mid-March letter to Wood, Sanders said she was directing executive branch departments through her executive order in January to lower overall staffing levels "but I want to empower my departments to be innovative in restructuring and changing the system from within.

"My end goal is to be responsible to Arkansans by ensuring their dollars are being used efficiently and effectively, and that citizens are receiving the level of service and attention needed from these departments," she said at that time. "The Office of Personnel Management is directed to work with each department to produce a strategic plan to accomplish a reduction in overall staffing, while staying within the existing appropriation of each agency."

By the end of this calendar year, the Office of Personnel Management will provide the governor's office with a report of the changes needed to accomplish these three goals, Sanders said in her mid-March letter to Wood.

"I will then determine the next steps to work with the General Assembly to make an impactful change on our personnel system," Sanders said at that time.

The first-year governor has described herself as "a change-maker, not a caretaker of the status quo."

In the 2022 fiscal session, the General Assembly and Hutchinson authorized a general revenue budget of $6.02 billion for fiscal 2023 -- up by $175.1 million from fiscal year 2022's general revenue budget, with most of the increase going to public schools and human service programs.

In its May 17 forecast, the finance department is projecting a $1.035 billion general revenue surplus at the end of fiscal 2023 that ends June 30.

In the Aug. 9-11 special session, the Legislature and Hutchinson enacted a four-pronged tax cut package that the finance department projected would reduce state general revenue by $500.1 million in fiscal 2023, $166.6 million in fiscal 2024, $69.5 million in fiscal 2025, $18.4 million in fiscal 2026 and $8.4 million in fiscal 2027.

The special session came after the state reported accumulating a record general revenue surplus of $1.628 billion in fiscal 2022, which ended June 30. In fiscal 2021, the state reported a $945.7 million general revenue surplus.

In the regular session that adjourned May 1, the General Assembly and Sanders enacted a general revenue budget that will increase by $177.7 million to $6.2 billion in fiscal 2024, which starts July 1 and ends June 30, 2024, with most of the increased general revenue being allocated to education and corrections programs.

At the end of fiscal 2024, the Finance Department is now projecting a $423.3 million general revenue surplus, according to its May 17 forecast.

In April, Sanders signed into law a bill that cuts the state's top individual income tax rate from 4.9% to 4.7% and the state's top corporate income tax rate from 5.3% to 5.1%, retroactive to Jan. 1, 2023. The measure is projected by the department to reduce state general revenue by $186 million in fiscal 2024 and $124 million in fiscal 2025. The department said the measure's projected revenue impact assumes that employee withholding will be adjusted by employers on or after June 1, 2023. The measure will reduce state general revenue more in fiscal 2024 than in fiscal 2025 because it is retroactive to Jan. 1, 2023.

Sanders also signed into state law a bill that will gradually phase out the "throwback rule" on business income of multi-state corporations. The finance department projects that the measure will reduce general revenue by $10.6 million in fiscal 2024 and ultimately reduce general revenue by $74 million a year by fiscal 2030 and thereafter.



