Several 4-star recruits expected to visit Hogs this weekend

Arkansas’ third weekend of hosting official visitors in June will see at least nine prospects come to Fayetteville.

The Razorbacks will host two 4-star commitments in defensive back Jaden Allen and athlete Juju Pope along with five 4-star prospects and two 3-star recruits.

Allen, 5-10, 165 pounds, of Aledo, Texas, had accumulated offers from Alabama, Texas, LSU, Southern Cal, Michigan State, LSU and other schools during the recruiting process before choosing Arkansas on April 21.

Allen is being recruited by Razorbacks co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson and secondary coach – and lead recruiter – Deron Wilson.

He recorded 48 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, one-half sack, 3 interceptions, 11 pass breakups, 1 forced fumble and 1 recovered fumble as a junior. He also had 3 kickoff returns for 66 yards.

Allen, who visited Arkansas on March 4, is rated a 4-star prospect by Rivals, the No. 17 cornerback and No. 132 overall prospect in the nation in the 2024 class.

Pope, 6-0, 195, of Batesville (Miss.) South Panola, chose the Razorbacks over scholarship offers from Michigan, Alabama, Oregon and Louisville on April 8. He last visited Fayetteville on March 4.

He had 82 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 9 sacks, 1 interception and 9 pass breakups, and rushed 41 times for 490 yards and 8 touchdowns. Rivals rates him a 4-star recruit, the No. 18 linebacker and No. 215 overall prospect in the nation in the 2024 class.

He’s being recruited by Woodson and running backs coach Jimmy Smith.

One of the nation’s top linebackers, Bradley Shaw, is expected to visit the Razorbacks this weekend.

Shaw, 6-0, 220, of Hoover, Ala., is rated a 4-star prospect, the No. 13 linebacker and No. 177 overall recruiting in the nation in the class of 2024.

He has offers from Arkansas, Georgia, Alabama, Notre Dame, Auburn, Florida, Texas A&M, Stanford, Ole Miss, Southern Cal, South Carolina, Tennessee and other programs. He made an official visit to the Fighting Irish last weekend.

He has been selected to play in the All-American Bowl in San Antonio on Jan. 7. His visit will be his first trip to Fayetteville.

Allen’s teammate and Razorbacks defensive back target Chris Johnson II will also visit this weekend.

Johnson, 6-1, 175, of Aledo, Texas, has offers from Arkansas, Arizona State, Boston College, Louisville, Tulane, Duke, Utah State and other schools. He visited Fayetteville in March and quickly said he would return for an official visit.

On3.com rates Johnson a 4-star recruit, the No. 31 cornerback and No. 285 overall prospect in the nation in the 2024 class.

Johnson made an unofficial visit to Oregon last week before making an official visit to Arizona State over the weekend. He plans to return to Oregon for an official visit on June 21-13.

His father played cornerback at Louisville from 2001-02 before going on to play for the Green Bay Packers, St. Louis Rams, Kansas City Chiefs, Oakland Raiders and Baltimore Ravens from 2003-12.

Woodson and Wilson are double-teaming him in hopes he becomes a Razorback. He plans to announce his college decision July 4.

Consensus 4-star cornerback Selman Bridges, 6-4, 170, of Temple, (Texas) Lake Belton, will be making his second trip to Fayetteville this weekend for his official visit. He visited Arkansas in April.

On3.com rates him a 4-star recruit, the No. 10 cornerback and No. 69 overall prospects in the nation in the 2024 class.

He announced a top nine of Arkansas, LSU, Oklahoma, Oregon, TCU, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech and Southern Cal. The Razorbacks extended him an offer in January.

Bridges officially visited TCU over the weekend and is expected visit Texas on June 23-25, and other visits are likely. Woodson and Willson head up his recruitment.

Benton running back target Braylen Russell, a consensus 4-star recruit, will be in Fayetteville twice this weekend.

He will accompany his team to Arkansas to compete in a 7-on-7 event on campus. Russell will then return Friday for his official visit.

Russell, 6-2, 230, named Arkansas, South Carolina, Baylor, Texas A&M and Tennessee in his top five on April 14. He officially visited South Carolina on June 2-4 and will officially visit the Razorbacks this weekend.

On3.com rates him a 4-star prospect, the No. 23 running back and No. 298 overall prospect in the nation in the 2024 class. He’s rated the No. 4 recruit in Arkansas.

The one-time Arkansas commitment rushed 240 times for 1,685 yards and 26 touchdowns, and had 22 receptions for 224 yards and 1 touchdown as a junior.

Consensus 4-star safety prospect Tylen Singleton is expected to visit Fayetteville a third time this weekend. He visited Arkansas last summer and in April.

Singleton, 6-2, 200, of Many, La., has scholarship offers from the Razorbacks, LSU, Oregon, Auburn, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Oklahoma State, Florida State, Michigan, Tennessee, Notre Dame, Southern Cal and other schools.

ESPN rates him a 4-star recruit, the No. 10 safety and the No. 132 overall prospect in the nation in the 2024 class. He is also rated the No. 3 recruit in Louisiana.

He is being recruited by Woodson and Wilson.

Three-star offensive lineman Zuri Madison is also slated to visit Arkansas. Madison, 6-5, 295, of Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass, has offers from the Razorbacks, Kentucky, Duke, Miami, Illinois, Purdue, West Virginia and other programs.

He visited West Virginia over the weekend and is set to visit Miami on June 23-25. Arkansas offensive line coach Cody Kennedy offered him on May 17.

Defensive lineman William Echoles, 6-4, 290, of Houston, Miss., visited Auburn over the weekend and is planning to visit Missouri on June 23-25. He is expected to visit the Razorbacks this weekend.

He has offers from Arkansas, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Auburn, Missouri, Louisville, Vanderbilt and other schools. On3.com rates him a 3-star recruit and the nation's No. 46 interior offensive lineman.