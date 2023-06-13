Severe weather predicted for southern portion of Arkansas Wednesday, Thursday

A storm front with heavy rains will linger over the southern portion of Arkansas through Wednesday, potentially bringing between two and four inches of rain in some areas, according to a forecast by the National Weather Service in North Little Rock.

The majority of southern Arkansas is under a slight risk of severe weather on Thursday, while Central Arkansas is under a marginal risk.

According to the weather service, a slight risk means scattered severe storms are possible and will be short-lived, with isolated intense storms.

Storms that become severe will be capable of producing damaging wind, large hail and flash flooding.

The forecast storms come after the Little Rock area received more than two inches of rain over the course of last Friday and Saturday.

El Dorado, located in Union County, has only received roughly three tenths of an inch of rain since May 21, according to the National Weather Service in Shreveport. Texarkana has recorded about four tenths of an inch since it received 1.1 inch of rain on May 18.



