American Christian rock band Skillet and Canadian heavy rock band Theory of a Deadman co-headline a concert, 7 p.m. Dec. 8 at North Little Rock’s Simmons Bank Arena. Saint Asonia will be the opening act.

Radio station KDJE-FM, 100.3 is the presenter. Tickets — $40.50-$60.50 (plus service charges, with a limit of six tickets per household) go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the arena box office and via Ticketmaster.com.