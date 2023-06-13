Southern Baptist delegates to vote on amendment banning congregations with women pastors





NEW ORLEANS -- Southern Baptists this week will consider a constitutional amendment banning congregations with women pastors from the denomination.

The body's doctrinal statement, known as the Baptist Faith and Message, already declares that "the office of pastor is limited to men as qualified by Scripture."

But some of the body's 47,198 autonomous congregations have chosen women ministers anyway.

In February, the denomination's executive committee voted to expel five such congregations, deeming that they were "not in friendly cooperation with the Southern Baptist Convention."

Two of them are challenging the decision at the convention's annual meeting in New Orleans: Saddleback Church, a Lake Forest, Calif., megachurch, and Fern Creek Baptist Church in Louisville, Ky., which will make their appeals during today's session.

Saddleback's founding pastor, Rick Warren, is expected to speak on their behalf.

Nearly 14,000 delegates, known as "messengers," have indicated they plan to attend this year's annual meeting.

Under the amendment, proposed by Arlington (Va.) Baptist Church's Mike Law, churches that "affirm, appoint, or employ a woman as a pastor of any kind" would no longer qualify for inclusion in the nation's largest Protestant denomination.

Monday, the executive committee voted to oppose the amendment after "strongly" reaffirming the wording in the Baptist Faith and Message, stating that the denomination's beliefs "are most appropriately stated in our adopted statement of faith rather than in our constitution."

Recognizing "the significance of the matter, at this given time," the committee nonetheless said it believes it is "prudent to place the referred motion before the entire body of messengers, while also expressing our opposition to the suggested amendment..."

"I hope the convention will adopt the amendment with joy because God is glorified when we obey Him and we walk in line with His Scripture," Law, a Little Rock native, said afterward.

Al Mohler, president of Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, said there is "an overwhelming consensus" within the convention that the Bible reserves the office of pastor for men.

If individual churches have strayed from that position, "The SBC's going to have to sort that out," Mohler said. "How to handle irregularities and violations, it's going to be a challenge. "

Archie Mason, pastor of Central Baptist Church in Jonesboro and a member of the executive committee, said the title "pastor" should not be given to a woman because "it signifies, in the New Testament, a man who has authority, as far as spiritual leadership, over people."

"Anyone can serve in ministry, but when someone gets that title of a pastor, that takes it to a whole different level," he said.

Kathy Manis Findley, who was ordained in 1992 as a minister by a Southern Baptist congregation in El Paso, Texas, said her old denomination "is going backwards."

"It's their loss because there are some brilliant women ministers who would serve a church as well or better than any male," said Findley, a former Little Rock pastor and chaplain and the co-author of "When God Whispered My Name: Stories of Journey Told by Baptist Women Called to Ministry."

The Southern Baptist Convention is the nation's largest Protestant denomination, but has lost 3 million members since 2006.

For 2022, it reported membership of 13,223,122, a decline of 457,371 members -- or 3.34% -- since 2021.

In Arkansas, membership fell 21,605 to 391,092, a decline of 5.24%.

For the past year, the convention's president has been Bart Barber, the pastor of First Baptist Church in Farmersville, Texas and a native of Lake City.

He will be nominated for a second one-year term during today's session, but faces a challenge from Georgia pastor Mike Stone, who narrowly lost a previous bid for the presidency in 2021.

The election for president is scheduled to begin at 3:10 p.m., and the results are expected to be announced by day's end.



