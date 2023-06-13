Springdale man demonstrates wireless technology for calling pitches in baseball

SPRINGDALE -- Have you ever wondered what a pitcher is doing when he looks at his wrist before throwing to the plate?

Most likely, he is looking down at a wireless gadget that allows him to communicate with his catcher on what pitches to throw through a wireless technology called PitchCom. Major League Baseball approved the use of PitchCom last season as a way to speed up the game and cut down on opponents stealing signs when the catcher uses his fingers to suggest a certain type of pitch from the player on the mound.

