Springdale man demonstrates wireless technology for calling pitches in baseball

by Rick Fires | Today at 2:42 a.m.
Wayne Woolsey of Springdale (left) fits Patriots catcher Kaleb Ceola with a wireless devise that transmits called pitches between a coach, catcher and pitcher. Woolsey demonstrated his system Monday during an intrasquad game between the Patriots in Springdale. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Rick Fires)

SPRINGDALE -- Have you ever wondered what a pitcher is doing when he looks at his wrist before throwing to the plate?

Most likely, he is looking down at a wireless gadget that allows him to communicate with his catcher on what pitches to throw through a wireless technology called PitchCom. Major League Baseball approved the use of PitchCom last season as a way to speed up the game and cut down on opponents stealing signs when the catcher uses his fingers to suggest a certain type of pitch from the player on the mound.

