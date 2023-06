Texas error puts Stanford into CWS

STANFORD, Calif. -- Drew Bowser hit a routine fly that Texas outfielders couldn't find in the twilight sky, allowing Alberto Rios to score the game-winning run from second, and Stanford edged the Longhorns 7-6 on Monday night to advance to its third straight College World Series.

Rios was nearly thrown out at second for the third out of the ninth inning after his long fly to left hit off the wall. Texas almost got out of the inning again when Bowser hit a high fly, but it dropped about 15 feet from outfielder Dylan Campbell.

Stanford (44-18) will play top-seeded Wake Forest on Saturday in the College World Series at Omaha, Neb.

Bowser made it 2-0 in the second inning with his third home run in three games. Stanford scored three runs with two outs in the fourth for a 6-3 lead. Carter Graham followed an intentional walk with an RBI single to break a tie and Braden Montgomery added a two-run single for a three-run lead. Texas (42-22) was also seeking its third consecutive appearance in the College World Series.

Campbell tied it at 6-6 in the eighth inning with a single and then turned a double play on a long throw from right field to retire Saborn Campbell at third.

Stanford's Drew Bowser, center, celebrates with teammates after hitting a single to score the winning run against Texas in the ninth inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game in Stanford, Calif., Monday, June 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)



Stanford's Drew Bowser hits a single to score the winning run against Texas in the ninth inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game in Stanford, Calif., Monday, June 12, 2023. Stanford won 7-6. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)



Stanford's Alberto Rios (11) celebrates after scoring the winning run past Texas catcher Garrett Guillemette, right, on a single by Drew Bowser in the ninth inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game in Stanford, Calif., Monday, June 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)



Stanford pitcher Joey Dixon reacts after striking out the side in the ninth inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game against Texas in Stanford, Calif., Monday, June 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)



Stanford's Drew Bowser, right, celebrates with Malcolm Moore after hitting a single to score the winning run against Texas in the ninth inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game in Stanford, Calif., Monday, June 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)



Texas' Jared Thomas (9) and Mitchell Daly, right, hug after a 7-6 loss against Stanford in a NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game in Stanford, Calif., Monday, June 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)



Texas third baseman Peyton Powell (15) reacts after tagging out Stanford's Saborn Campbell (4) in the eighth inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game in Stanford, Calif., Monday, June 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)



Texas third baseman Peyton Powell, left, waits for the ball before tagging out Stanford's Saborn Campbell (4) in the eighth inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game in Stanford, Calif., Monday, June 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)