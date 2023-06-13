Trojans use motto, win 7 on 7 tourney

It's been Darrell Burnett's team motto ever since he got the head football coaching job at Hot Springs in 2018.

"Expect to Win" is written in gold letters across the back of each of his players' black jerseys.

While the Trojans have the next six months to prepare for their ultimate goal of a state championship, their expectation became reality Monday as they defeated Benton 44-38 in the final of the 10th annual Benton 7 on 7 tournament.

"A lot of coaches might try to downplay it, and say they not ecstatic or not happy about [winning a tournament], but we are," Burnett said. "Our kids put in a lot of work. We know what our kids like to do. They love these 7 on 7 tournaments, they love the team camps [and] they love to compete."

On the way to winning the tournament, Hot Springs finished second in group play behind Russellville. The Trojans defeated Valley View, Arkadelphia and Lake Hamilton in the knockout rounds prior to facing Benton.

"The biggest thing is when we first got here five years ago, we had to draw plays up on a card, and we just had to hold it up," Burnett said of how far his team has come in competing at camps like Monday. "We used to pray we can do one coverage, you know, now we're able to switch out coverages, switch techniques. We brought 40-some guys here, all of them played whether it's one rep, 100 reps, they got something in there."

In Burnett's first season in charge at Hot Springs, the team went 1-9. In 2022, the Trojans went 7-4, finished third in the 5A-South Conference and made the playoffs for the first time in his five years.

Burnett said the inspiration for "Expect to Win" came from how he wanted his players to view their program. He said that's the mindset that helped them win Monday, and that he hopes will translate into the fall.

"When I first got here, I always said there's levels to your expectation as a program," Burnett said. "When we first got here, you're kind of hoping and wishing that you can not embarrass yourself, play competitive. And then you start thinking you can win, and probably about that third or fourth year, you start expecting to win every game. Once you get past that fifth year, you got to step out and not only expect but know you're gonna win, know you're gonna have success."

Hot Springs relied on a potent passing attack of largely returning players.

Senior quarterback Matthew Contreras threw for 2,493 yards and 30 touchdowns last season. His top two targets, senior wide receivers Octavius Rhodes and Taurean Brogdon, combined for 1,343 yards and 12 touchdowns.

"[Rhodes and Brogdon have Division I offers]. We don't sugarcoat it," Burnett said. "You got DI offers, you're supposed to stand out. You ain't supposed to fit in."

QB spotlight

While Hot Springs benefited from a veteran presence at quarterback, many of the 16 teams in attendance are looking for their next starter at the position.

The host team, Benton, is looking to settle a position that saw three different players feature in 2022.

Senior Cline Hooten spent the second half of the Panthers' season as the starting quarterback, leading them to the Class 6A semifinals.

Coach Brad Harris said Hooten will likely get the start when Benton opens the season against Bryant in the Salt Bowl but also said sophomore Drew Davis is making it a tough decision. Davis threw for over 2,000 yards last season with the junior high team before being called up to varsity for the playoffs.

"I wouldn't say we have a quarterback controversy. I think we got two quarterbacks that can play and that we like," Harris said.

Camden Fairview is looking to replace two-sport star Martavius Thomas. Thomas was a two-year starter for the Cardinals who now turn to junior Darrell Atkins.

Atkins threw for 149 yards and one touchdown in parts of eight games last season. He impressed Monday with his arm talent, leading the Cardinals to the semifinals before losing to Benton.

"He was with us a lot during team camp [last summer]," Camden Fairview Coach Nick Vaughn said. "He was the guy. And so we saw flashes over and over like, 'Hey, he's gonna be pretty good, right?' But it's just a matter of getting acclimated. The great thing about him is he's constantly learning, but he's not a kid that makes the same mistake twice. He will automatically correct it."

A pair of schools are turning to their linebacker core for the answer to their quarterback searches.

Class 3A quarterfinalist Prescott is turning to senior Pierce Yates. The Kansas State baseball commitment has totaled 132 tackles in his three years with the Curley Wolves, but will now use his pitching arm to throw touchdowns.

Yates has a total of six passing attempts coming into his senior season.

"[Yates] just [needs] to know what to do and get his timing down. He throws a great ball," Prescott Coach Brian Glass said.

Class 4A semifinalist Arkadelphia has big shoes to fill under center in 2023. With All-Arkansas Preps second-team quarterback Donovan Whitten now on the hill, the Badgers are turning to senior Cade McBride.

With Sloan Perrin now at Henderson State, Nashville Coach Mike Volarvich is going with left-handed sophomore Karson Chambers.

"[Chambers is a] talented kid that does a lot of really good things," Volarvich said. "You know, obviously the one downside if you say is really no varsity competition. But he's pretty mature for his age and [we're] excited about his future."

First time for everything

Little Rock Southwest has one of the youngest football programs in the state. The Gryphons have a combined 4-23 record in three years under Coach Darryl Patton.

As Patton looks to transition Southwest into more of a spread offense, he brought his team to its first 7 on 7 tournament ever Monday.

"We didn't have a clue what to expect. But kids are competing, they're playing hard," Patton said.

Taking nearly all of the snaps for Patton was Chase Forte, one of many transfers to the Southwest since Christmas.

Forte joined the Gryphons last week and will be a junior in the fall. He completed 11 of 23 passes for 115 yards and one touchdown last season as the backup for Class 5A state champion Little Rock Parkview.

He and Ja'Bron Lewis, a senior running back turned wide receiver, have already created a dynamic connection.

"Chase is really good, but he's only been here for four or five days," Patton said. "As we move forward, you know, obviously Chase will probably be the guy."

Undoubtedly the most notable transfer heading into the 2023 season is Derrick Murdock. The All-Arkansas Preps first-team linebacker had 16 sacks for Mills last fall before transferring to Southwest prior to the spring semester.

"A lot of them are already our kids," Patton said of the numerous transfers to his program. "You know, I say our kids, they were in our zone and now they're coming back. I understand, you know, three years ago, two years ago, we weren't very good. We were a new school. We weren't really an option for a lot of people. They were leaving Little Rock to go other places. But now we've got a team that can compete and make a little noise."

Murdock will play his senior year with the Gryphons. He holds football offers from Tennessee-Martin, Alcorn State, Arkansas Baptist, Texas A&M Commerce and the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

"It's like a restart for me," Murdock said. "... [When] I was in Mills, I really had to leave, not because of the coaches or anything, [but] I just felt like I wasn't learning anything. But over here, I feel like I'm learning everything I need to to bring to the next level, to help me get there, too."