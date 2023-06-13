Trump to return to campaign trail after court hearing

Hours after he's scheduled to make a historic appearance in a Miami courtroom today to face criminal charges that he mishandled sensitive classified material, former President Donald Trump plans to hit the campaign trail.

Trump, 76, of Palm Beach, Fla., is scheduled to surrender to authorities at 3 p.m. today in Miami, where he is expected to tell U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon he is not guilty of the 37 felony counts leveled against him.

Through his campaign on Sunday, Trump announced that he would follow the court date in Florida with an appearance at his property in New Jersey.

"President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, will deliver remarks at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in Bedminster, N.J., on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at 8:15PM EDT," his campaign said.

Trump declared himself an "innocent man" in social media postings when the details of his alleged misdeeds were made public. He told crowds in Georgia and North Carolina on Saturday during campaign stops that it's his run for the White House that led to the charges, not his conduct as a private citizen.

"The ridiculous and baseless indictment of me by the Biden administration's weaponized Department of Injustice will go down as among the most horrific abuses of power in the history of our country," he said in Columbus, Ga. "In the end, they're not coming after me, they're coming after you and I'm just standing in their way."

Trump also vowed Saturday to remain in the race, even if he is convicted in the case.

"I'll never leave," he told Politico in an interview aboard his plane after his speech in Georgia.

According to the unsealed indictment, Trump stored classified documents in a bathroom and a ballroom at his Mar-A-Lago resort-turned-residence where they were accessible by people without the clearance to view them.

Charging documents further allege that the former president instructed his lawyers to destroy some classified records he was ordered to return, hid others from his legal team and kept them despite repeated demands from the government and assertions from records custodians that he previously returned everything required.

Trump would often chant "Lock her up" with crowds at 2016 campaign rallies, referring to Hillary Clinton, his opponent in the race, and her alleged mishandling of classified information. After a roughly yearlong inquiry into her use of a private email server, the FBI closed out the investigation into Clinton, finding that she did not intend to break the law.

"Joe Biden is trying to jail his leading political opponent, just like in Stalinist Russia or Communist China. I never thought such a thing could happen in America. No different," Trump said over the weekend. "We now have two standards of justice in our country and no criminal is more protected than Crooked Joe Biden.