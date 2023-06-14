7-Day Menu Planner





A week's worth of quick, healthful meals for budget-minded families

SUNDAY: Celebrate Dad's Day with Steak, Green Bean and Tomato Salad. Cut 1 pound beef top sirloin (¾ inches thick) in half lengthwise and then into ¼-inch strips. In a resealable plastic bag, place beef and 2 tablespoons balsamic vinaigrette. Turn to coat, seal and marinate in refrigerator 30 minutes to 2 hours. Heat large nonstick skillet on medium-high until hot. Add 2 ½ cups cut fresh green beans (2-inch pieces) and 1 teaspoon olive oil. Stir-fry 5 minutes. Add 1 cup halved grape tomatoes; stir-fry 2 minutes. Remove from skillet; season with coarse salt and pepper and keep warm. Drain and discard marinade from beef. To same skillet, add half the beef; stir-fry 1 to 3 minutes or until outside surface is no longer pink. Remove from skillet. Repeat with remaining beef. Stir in ¼ cup shaved parmesan cheese. Divide 1 (5-ounce) bag baby spinach among 4 plates. Top with the beef and vegetables. Drizzle with more balsamic dressing. Serve with roasted red potatoes and carrots. Add whole-grain rolls. Buy brownies for dessert and serve them with fresh strawberries. Don't forget to give Dad a great big hug!

Plan ahead: Prepare Monday's enchiladas today and refrigerate; add 10 minutes to baking time. Save enough brownies for Tuesday.

MONDAY: Try no-meat Pineapple and Black Bean Enchiladas tonight (see recipe). Serve the enchiladas with a shredded lettuce salad. Sliced kiwis are a light dessert.

Plan ahead: Save enough enchiladas for Tuesday.

TUESDAY: Dinner is almost ready; just heat the leftover enchiladas and serve with deli carrot salad. Leftover brownies are good for dessert.

Plan ahead: Save enough carrot salad for Friday. If time permits, prepare Wednesday's stuffed peppers today and refrigerate; increase baking time by 10 minutes.

WEDNESDAY: Picadillo-Stuffed Peppers (see recipe) are good with red, yellow or green bell peppers; let your budget decide for you. Serve them with buttered noodles, a mixed green salad and whole-grain rolls. Pop a few grapes into your mouth for dessert.

THURSDAY: Why let the kids have all the fun? How about Adult Pizza for a change? Heat oven to 375 degrees. Place a heat-and-serve 12-inch thin pizza crust on a baking sheet. Bake 5 minutes or until hot and crisp. Spread crust with ½ cup whipped cream cheese, 4 ounces thinly sliced smoked salmon (cut into strips), 1 cup diced ripe tomato, 1/3 cup diced red onion, 2 tablespoons rinsed capers and 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley. Season to taste with pepper. Slice and serve with a spinach salad. Enjoy pears for dessert.

FRIDAY: Make it Chili Dog night for the kids. Cook hot dogs according to package directions; place in a whole-grain hot dog bun and top with heated canned vegetarian chili and shredded cheddar cheese. Serve with leftover carrot salad. For dessert, top fresh blueberries with light whipped cream.

SATURDAY: Try something new tonight and invite guests for Pork With Asparagus and Mint (see recipe). Serve it with jasmine rice. Add steamed baby bok choy and sesame bread sticks on the side. Buy Tapioca Pudding and garnish it with toasted coconut and sliced mangoes for dessert.

THE RECIPES

Pineapple and Black Bean Enchiladas

2 teaspoons canola oil

1 large onion, chopped

1 medium red bell pepper, chopped

1 (20-ounce) can pineapple tidbits in juice, drained, juice reserved

1 (15-ounce) can black beans, rinsed

1 (4-ounce) can chopped green chiles

½ cup chopped fresh cilantro, plus more for garnish

3 cups (12 ounces) shredded cheddar cheese, divided use

10 ounces enchilada sauce

10 (6-inch) corn tortillas

½ cup sour cream

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Coat a 9-by-13-inch baking dish with cooking spray.

In a large nonstick skillet, heat oil on medium. Add onion and bell pepper; cook 4 to 6 minutes or until softened. Stir in pineapple, beans and green chiles. Cook and stir until thoroughly heated. Remove skillet from heat. Stir in ½ cup cilantro and 2 cups of the cheese. Spread 1 tablespoon enchilada sauce onto each tortilla. Spoon about ¾ cup vegetable mixture over sauce on each. Roll; place seam side down in baking dish.

In small bowl, mix 1/3 cup reserved pineapple juice and remaining enchilada sauce; pour over entire surface of enchiladas. Sprinkle with remaining 1 cup cheese. Cover tightly with nonstick foil. Bake 25 to 30 minutes; remove foil. Bake 5 to 10 more minutes or until cheese is melted and sauce is bubbly. Top each enchilada with 1 tablespoon sour cream and 1 teaspoon cilantro. Serve immediately.

Makes 10 enchiladas.

Nutrition information: Each enchilada (prepared with reduced-sodium beans and reduced-fat sour cream) contains approximately 256 calories, 14 g protein, 9 g fat, 33 g carbohydrate, 24 mg cholesterol, 453 mg sodium and 6 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 2

◼️

Picadillo-Stuffed Peppers

6 medium red, yellow or green bell peppers

1 (25-ounce) jar mushroom and olive pasta sauce, divided use

1 pound lean ground beef

2 small zucchini, diced (about 12 ounces)

1 medium onion, chopped

2 teaspoons minced garlic

½ teaspoon cinnamon

½ teaspoon cumin

½ teaspoon black pepper

1 /3 cup raisins

1 /3 cup sliced green olives with pimentos

1 teaspoon cider vinegar

Heat oven to 400 degrees.

Cut off the top fourth of stem end of peppers; remove seeds. Stand peppers and tops in baking dish. Add ½ cup water, cover and microwave on 100% power for 5 to 7 minutes or until peppers are softened. Stir 1 ½ cups pasta sauce into water in dish.

Meanwhile, cook beef, zucchini and onions in a large nonstick skillet on medium-high for 7 minutes or until beef is no longer pink and vegetables are almost tender. Stir in garlic, cinnamon, cumin and black pepper; cook 1 minute or until fragrant. Remove from heat; stir in raisins, olives, vinegar and remaining sauce. Spoon mixture into peppers in dish; replace tops. Coat peppers with cooking spray. Bake, uncovered, 30 minutes or until sauce bubbles and pepper tops are lightly charred.

Makes 6 peppers.

Nutrition information: Each pepper contains approximately 286 calories, 19 g protein, 10 g fat, 30 g carbohydrate, 43 mg cholesterol, 618 mg sodium and 6 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 2

◼️

Pork With Asparagus and Mint

1 tablespoon canola oil

2 tablespoons roasted red chile paste

2 tablespoons fish sauce or soy sauce

2 teaspoons sugar

1 medium onion, cut into ¼-inch slices

3 cups fresh asparagus, cut into 1-inch pieces

¾ pound pork (loin or thin boneless chops), cut into thin strips, ¼ inch thick by 1 to 1 ½ inches long

1 medium red bell pepper, cut into thin ¼-inch strips

1/3 cup coarsely chopped fresh mint

Heat oil in a wok or skillet on medium-high. Add chile paste, fish sauce (or soy sauce) and sugar; stir well to combine. Cook 1 minute. Add onion and asparagus; stir-fry 3 minutes. Cover and cook 3 to 5 more minutes or until vegetables are tender. Remove cover and add pork and bell pepper. Stir-fry 3 to 4 minutes or until pork is cooked through. Add the mint, toss to combine and serve.

Makes 4 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving contains approximately 215 calories, 20 g protein, 10 g fat, 11 g carbohydrate, 48 mg cholesterol, 777 mg sodium and 4 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 1

Susan Nicholson is an Atlanta-based cookbook author and registered dietitian. She can be reached by email: susan@7daymenu.com



