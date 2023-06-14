Nine crashes involving 22 vehicles slow traffic on Interstate 30 Wednesday in Little Rock

22 vehicles were involved in nine crashes in three different locations on Interstate 30 in Little Rock, traffic officials said Wednesday afternoon.

Dave Parker, a spokesman for the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, said that the crashes occurred in three different locations on I-30 between Scott Hamilton Drive and West 65th Street.

He said that the department had not received any reports of injuries or fatalities.

“Weather was somewhat a factor in these accidents,” Parker said, “It started to rain heavily and people slowed down and some couldn’t slow down in time or just didn’t and it started a small series of chain reactions, if you will.”

The first accident happened at 8:09 a.m. Parker said he drove through the areas around noon and while everything was opened up, traffic was still a little slow.