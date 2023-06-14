Sections
Nine crashes involving 22 vehicles slow traffic on Interstate 30 Wednesday in Little Rock

by Remington Miller | Today at 3:09 p.m.
Portions of Interstate 30 were blocked Wednesday morning due to three crashes in the area, according to this graphic provided by the Arkansas Department of Transportation. (Arkansas Department of Transportation/Twitter)

22 vehicles were involved in nine crashes in three different locations on Interstate 30 in Little Rock, traffic officials said Wednesday afternoon. 

Dave Parker, a spokesman for the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, said that the crashes occurred in three different locations on I-30 between Scott Hamilton Drive and West 65th Street. 

He said that the department had not received any reports of injuries or fatalities. 

“Weather was somewhat a factor in these accidents,” Parker said, “It started to rain heavily and people slowed down and some couldn’t slow down in time or just didn’t and it started a small series of chain reactions, if you will.” 

The first accident happened at 8:09 a.m. Parker said he drove through the areas around noon and while everything was opened up, traffic was still a little slow. 

