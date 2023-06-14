Annual count shows homeless population in Central Arkansas is at a 10-year low

During one night in January, a 10-year low of 773 homeless people were accounted for in Central Arkansas, according to the Central Arkansas Team Care for the Homeless (CATCH).

The total of 773 homeless people was down from the 974 that were counted in 2022 and the peaks of 1,066 that were counted in 2013 and 2019.

The count, conducted on Jan. 26, was part of the mandated point-in-time count for the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban development (HUD), which is typically held every two years.

The count helps HUD determine how it will distribute grants to homelessness-service providers.

Due to the affects of the covid-19 pandemic, the count was not held in 2021, but was held in 2022 and 2023.

CATCH is the continuum of care that covers the four-county region of Pulaski, Prairie, Saline, and Lonoke counties.

During the Jan. 26 count, CATCH measured the homeless population residing in emergency shelters, transitional housing programs, or unsheltered locations.

According to CATCH, there were 369 unsheltered homeless compared to 274 sheltered.

There were 699 adults and 74 children.

The majority of those counted were male at 464, while 304 were female and five identified as "other."

Of those counted, 394 were white, compared to 344 who were black, 29 who were hispanic and 35 who identified as "other."

The point-in-time count in central arkansas involved dozens of local agencies and volunteers. Twelve counting stations were operated by volunteers, plus four outreach teams who traveled to places where unsheltered homeless people were known to be living, plus teams of volunteers who visited area shelters.

Among the outreach teams was Aaron Reddin, founder of The Van.

During the count, Reddin drove around the North Little Rock area, delivering food, supplies and clothing to the homeless population he encountered.

Reddin and others across the state filled out a document that detailed the age, gender, ethnicity, race and "homeless subpopulations, " including whether a homeless person is a veteran or mentally ill.

The full numbers of the count will likely not be released by hud until late this year.