Arkansas RB target visits Hogs, plans return this weekend

FAYETTEVILLE—

Not many prospects get to visit a school twice in a week, but that is what Arkansas target and Benton running back Braylen Russell is doing.

Russell and his Panthers teammates were in Fayetteville for a 7-on-7 event hosted on Arkansas’ campus Wednesday. He will return Friday for his official visit to Arkansas.

“Being here is always a pleasure. Humble; not everybody gets these opportunities to come to a 7-on-7 and then get to meet the coach in his office,” Russell said. “I’m grateful and humbled. Love to be here.”

Russell, 6-2, 230 pounds, is rated a 4-star prospect by On3.com, the No. 23 running back and No. 298 overall prospect in the nation in the 2024 class. The service also rates him the No. 4 recruit in Arkansas.

He plans to announce his college decision July 14. Arkansas coach Sam Pittman told him he needed to be a Razorback.

“They really want me,” Russell said. “I de-committed when I was a sophomore, but never took my eyes off of Arkansas. I just de-committed for more options. It’s been a ride, but I’m shutting it down July 14.”

Russell named a top five of Arkansas, South Carolina, Baylor, Texas A&M and Tennessee on April 14. He visited the Gamecocks and Bears the last two weekends, and he will visit the Vols after Fayetteville.

He discussed what he wanted to accomplish during the upcoming visit to Fayetteville to convince him to be a Razorback.

“I’ve always grown up in Arkansas and been a Razorback fan, so there’s nothing they can do to convince me,” Russell said. “It’s what I want with my decision and what best fits me, to be honest. They already put a great impression on (me at) the University of Arkansas.”

Russell rushed 240 times for 1,685 yards and 26 rushing touchdowns, and had 22 receptions for 224 yards and 1 touchdown as a junior.

Razorbacks running backs coach Jimmy Smith watched Benton’s first game on one of Arkansas’ practice fields.

“Coach Jimmy watched my first game and I got a touchdown,” Russell said. “I caught like three balls. I love catching balls. It’s a good part of my game.”

He expects to see Arkansas offensive coordinator Dan Enos’ plan for him should he be a Razorback.

"They’ll probably do that this weekend,” Russell said. “I haven’t seen his schemes yet, but I went to the spring game, so I saw a little bit.”