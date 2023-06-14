Attorney challenging LEARNS Act cancels depositions for top parliamentarians; AG argues judge should call off June 20 hearing

An attorney for the group behind the LEARNS Act lawsuit canceled depositions for the Legislature's top parliamentarians, while the attorney general's office argued that a lower court judge should call off a June 20 hearing on the lawsuit.

Both sides are awaiting a ruling from the Arkansas Supreme Court as to whether the state can begin enforcing the LEARNS Act, a recently passed law overhauling public education in Arkansas. Without a ruling from the state Supreme Court, attorneys on both sides filed a flurry of letters Tuesday calling into question the other side's tactics.

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Herbert Wright issued an order May 26 blocking the state from enforcing the law while the case is still being heard, prompting an appeal to the state Supreme Court from Attorney General Tim Griffin.

The lawsuit, filed May 8 in Pulaski County, seeks to bar the state from enforcing the law until Aug. 1, saying lawmakers erred when passing the legislation's emergency clause, a procedure that allows laws to immediately take effect.

According to the Arkansas Constitution, an emergency clause requires a "separate roll call" vote, which plaintiffs claim the Legislature failed to do. The Attorney General's office claims lawmakers followed a decades-old procedure for passing the LEARNS Act's emergency clause by holding one vote but recording it separately in the House and Senate official journals.

Ali Noland, the attorney for the plaintiffs in the lawsuit against the state, sought to depose House Parliamentarian Finos "Buddy" Johnson and the former chief legal counsel of the Senate, Steve Cook, ahead of the June 20 hearing, prompting Griffin to cry foul. Griffin accused the plaintiffs of using improper subpoenas to "circumvent the appropriate legal process," while Noland said the attorney general's office is "going to great lengths" to prevent two key witnesses from testifying.

Noland said Griffin's concerns are "null, void," after she canceled the depositions for Johnson and Cook, and added Griffin's office is "levying unfounded accusations of misconduct." Griffin said the subpoenas were "shenanigans," saying she can't elicit testimony with the Circuit Court until after the Supreme Court weighs in. Griffin also contends his office was not properly notified and that Johnson and Cook are barred from testifying because of legislative privilege.

In a court filing Tuesday, the Attorney General's office also asked Wright to call off the June 20 hearing, arguing the circuit court did not have jurisdiction to hear the case while it was still being appealed to the Supreme Court.

Noland contends she sought "leave of court to depose Johnson and Cook," something the attorney general's office said it did not take a position on, according to a May 26 filing. Noland also said Johnson and Cook are not covered by legislative privilege, saying it applies only to members of the General Assembly.

Wright's order blocking the state from enforcing the LEARNS Act came after a group of Phillips County residents filed suit against the Arkansas Department of Education, Education Secretary Jacob Oliva and members of the state Board of Education for using the LEARNS Act to authorize the takeover of the Marvell-Elaine School District by a charter school nonprofit.

In April, the state Board of Education took control of the Marvell-Elaine School District, located in Phillips County, and directed Oliva to explore the possibility of having the school enter into a "transformation contract" where a charter school organization would run the school.

In May, the Board of Education used a provision of the LEARNS Act to unanimously approve an agreement allowing Friendship Education Foundation, a D.C.-based charter school nonprofit, to take control of the school district.

The agreement was the first of its kind since Sanders signed the LEARNS Act into law in March, allowing the state to contract with charter school groups to run struggling school districts.

Transformation contracts, which allow struggling school districts to avoid state sanctions, is just one provision in the 145-page LEARNS Act, which also calls for increased starting salaries for teachers, enhanced school security protocols, higher literacy standards for elementary students and state funding for students to attend a private or home school.