Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper State News LEARNS Guide Newsletters Opinion Sports Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Baseball-sized hail reported in Garland County

by Grant Lancaster | Today at 7:46 p.m.
John Cribb holds a hailstone in one hand and a baseball in the other in this May 28, 2001 file photo. Baseball-sized hail damaged the windshield of Cribb's pickup in Horatio. (AP/De Queen Daily Citizen, Billy Ray McKelvy)

Storms crossing Arkansas on Wednesday night brought hail as large as baseballs to parts of the state, according to a tweet from the National Weather Service's Little Rock account.

Around 5:55 p.m. Wednesday, people in the community of Royal in Garland County reported baseball-sized hail from a storm complex that was moving toward downtown Hot Springs, the tweet states.

Dennis Cavanaugh, warning coordination meteorologist for the weather service's North Little Rock office, said two conditions make large hail possible: "You need colder drier air sitting on top of hot humid air.”

Hot humid air can feed strong and sudden thunderstorms, and the cold dry air in the atmosphere helps make large hail out of the water in the storm system, Cavanaugh said.

The severe thunderstorm warning for Hot Springs was lifted at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, tweets from the weather agency showed. Warnings for Malvern, Sheridan and Haskell remained in place until 7:15 p.m. Wednesday.

People in communities near Hot Springs reported hail that ranged from the size of tennis balls to baseball-sized, Cavanaugh said.

As of 6:50 p.m. Wednesday, the storm had passed into Grant County, with the largest concentration of hail in the southwest part of the county, Cavanaugh said.

The tweet warned that baseball-sized hail could be deadly, and it directed people to seek shelter inside until the storm passed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT