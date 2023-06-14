Baseball-sized hail reported in Garland County

Storms crossing Arkansas on Wednesday night brought hail as large as baseballs to parts of the state, according to a tweet from the National Weather Service's Little Rock account.

Around 5:55 p.m. Wednesday, people in the community of Royal in Garland County reported baseball-sized hail from a storm complex that was moving toward downtown Hot Springs, the tweet states.

Dennis Cavanaugh, warning coordination meteorologist for the weather service's North Little Rock office, said two conditions make large hail possible: "You need colder drier air sitting on top of hot humid air.”

Hot humid air can feed strong and sudden thunderstorms, and the cold dry air in the atmosphere helps make large hail out of the water in the storm system, Cavanaugh said.

The severe thunderstorm warning for Hot Springs was lifted at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, tweets from the weather agency showed. Warnings for Malvern, Sheridan and Haskell remained in place until 7:15 p.m. Wednesday.

People in communities near Hot Springs reported hail that ranged from the size of tennis balls to baseball-sized, Cavanaugh said.

As of 6:50 p.m. Wednesday, the storm had passed into Grant County, with the largest concentration of hail in the southwest part of the county, Cavanaugh said.

The tweet warned that baseball-sized hail could be deadly, and it directed people to seek shelter inside until the storm passed.