Belarus receives Russian nukes early

MOSCOW -- Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko declared Tuesday that his country had already has received some of Russia's tactical nuclear weapons and warned that he wouldn't hesitate to order their use if Belarus faced an act of aggression.

The brash comments from Lukashenko contradicted earlier statements by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who said Russian nuclear weapons would be deployed to Belarus next month and emphasized that they would remain under Moscow's exclusive control.

During his meeting Friday with Lukashenko, Putin said work on building facilities for the weapons would be completed by July 7-8, and they would be moved to Belarusian territory quickly after that.

Lukashenko said Tuesday "everything is ready" for the Russian nuclear weapons' deployment, adding that "it could take just a few days for us to get what we had asked for and even a bit more."

Asked later by a Russian state TV host whether Belarus had already received some of the weapons, Lukashenko responded: "Not all of them, little by little."

"We have got the missiles and bombs from Russia," he said, adding that the Russian nuclear weapons to be deployed to Belarus are three times more powerful than the U.S. atomic bombs that were dropped in 1945 on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

Speaking later Tuesday in remarks broadcast by Russian state TV, he clarified that he would consult with Putin before using any of the weapons.

"It's no problem at all to coordinate launching a strike," Lukashenko said.

Russian officials had no immediate comment on Lukashenko's remarks.

Lukashenko emphasized that it was he who had asked Putin to deploy Russian nuclear weapons to Belarus. He argued that the move was necessary to deter a potential aggression.

Tactical nuclear weapons are intended to destroy enemy troops and weapons on the battlefield.

Lukashenko said Belarus was readying facilities for intercontinental nuclear-tipped missiles as well, just in case.

Russia didn't say how many of its tactical nuclear weapons would be sent to Belarus. The U.S. government believes Russia has about 2,000 tactical nuclear weapons, which include bombs that can be carried by aircraft, warheads for short-range missiles and artillery rounds.