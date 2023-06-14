Bentonville Fire Deparment plans for new fire truck, other equipment

BENTONVILLE -- The City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved buying a 2024 100-foot ladder E-One aerial fire truck for $1.5 million.

The current 1999 E-One, 75-foot aerial does not meet National Fire Protection Association or Insurance Services Office recommendations and is at the end of its service life, according to council documents. The council declared that truck as surplus.

"To meet the standards and achieve our response expectations we need to place aerial apparatus in each of our three districts that have the highest density of structures that have buildings over 30 feet tall," Fire Chief Justin Scantlin said. "This is the limit for using ground ladders. This 100-foot aerial apparatus will allow us to meet those standards."

The new apparatus also allows the flexibility to use the hydraulic aerial ladder and pump water, he said.

The fire truck will be purchased through an agreement with Banner Fire Equipment under the H-GAC Cooperative. The old truck will be used as a trade-in credit of $43,500 that will lower the price some, according to council documents.

Bentonville Plaza, located on Southwest Eighth Street, is one the tallest structures in the city at nine stories, according to Scantlin.

Also approved was $135,047 for eight Lucas 3 chest-compression systems from Stryker. The price includes desktop chargers, external power supplies and a license, according to council documents.

The systems will replace equipment that is becoming obsolete and are updated to adhere to American Heart Association guidelines, Scantlin said.

The old systems are surplus to be traded for $16,000 toward the purchase of new equipment, according to council documents.

"The Lucas devices provide consistent, uninterrupted chest compressions improving patient outcomes and facilitating provider safety during transport," Scantlin said. "They also record and transmit data into patient records and allow for quality improvement reviews."

A $61,358 bid waiver to purchase a power cot and loading system from Pinnacle Emergency Vehicles also passed.

Stryker is the sole source vendor for the cots and loading system when installed in an ambulance. Pinnacle Emergency Vehicles is a local ambulance distributor, according to council documents.

"The power cot and power loading system are hydraulic, assisting providers and minimizing injuries associated with moving patients," Scantlin said. "During transport the combination provides the highest level of safety."

The department is using the cot and loading system to return a decommissioned ambulance back in service due to new ambulance production delays, Scantlin said.

The City Council also declared an assortment of outdated Fire Department bunker gear as surplus to be transferred to Ashley County.

The gear includes pants, coats, boots, helmets, coveralls and gloves. Ashley County officials are aware the items are outdated, and Bentonville will receive written confirmation prior to the transfer of goods.

In city road work, a $6.52 million contract with Crossland Heavy Contractors for construction near Northwest Ninth and D streets was approved. This is a 2021 sewer bond project.

Work will consist of a new drainage trunk line extending from Northwest D Street to Hook Street with branch lines running along Jackson, Northwest F, Northwest Third, Jefferson and Huffman streets. Re-construction of concrete and asphalt driveways, existing roadway, existing curb and gutter, sidewalks, water lines, sanitary sewer and manholes, water meters and fire hydrants is part of the work, according to council documents.

Other approved road-related work was a $57,000 agreement with a three-year renewal option with Traffic Engineering Consultants Inc. for signal timing/ coordination for 33 city traffic signals. The proposed 2023 overlay and mastic list and the 2023 proposed pavement markings and road striping list were discussed at the end of the meeting.