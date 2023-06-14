BOTTLE SHOTS: The best way to spend three days in California’s Napa Valley





As the summer travel season heats up, I've gotten several emails from readers taking trips to wine regions in California and Oregon asking for any recommendations I might have. I'm always happy to espouse an opinion, so if you find yourself in a similar scenario, feel free to reach out. If Napa isn't in your travel plans, that's fine too. This is my perfect long weekend itinerary in the heart of California wine country.

DAY 1

Assuming you took an early flight, it's possible to be in Napa Valley by 11 a.m., so I suggest you start your trip with a tasting at Chappellet Winery atop Pritchard Hill.