Southern Baptists expel congregations with women pastors

Southern Baptists have voted to expel two congregations that have women pastors, making the decision during their annual meeting in New Orleans.

Saddleback Church, the southern California megachurch founded by Pastor Rick Warren in 1980, was deemed "not in friendly cooperation" with the Southern Baptist Convention.

Also ejected was Fern Creek Baptist Church in Louisville, Ky.

The denomination's executive committee had already determined that the congregations had strayed from the Baptist Faith and Message, which states that “the office of pastor is limited to men as qualified by Scripture.”

That decision was affirmed by Southern Baptist delegates known as messengers, with them voting 9,437 to 1,212 for Saddleback's expulsion.

The decision to cut ties with Fern Creek was also upheld, 9,700 to 806.