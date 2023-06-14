Cardinals take charge with five-run fourth inning

SPRINGDALE -- Springfield grabbed the lead in an early see-saw game as the Cardinals scored five runs in the top of the fourth en route to an 11-6 win over Northwest Arkansas on Tuesday night at Arvest Ballpark.

Trevor Hauver snapped a 5-5 tie with a three-run double to center field. Left fielder Dustin Harris followed with a run-scoring triple for a 9-5 Springfield advantage. Kellen Strahm added an RBI-single for a 10-5 Cardinals' lead.

Northwest Arkansas loaded the bases in the seventh, but Peyton Wilson flied out to end the inning.

Strahm led the Cardinals with three hits. He scored a run and drove in one. Acuna added two hits and scored three runs.

The RoughRiders jumped to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first as Luisangel Acuna beat out an infield single, stole second, moved to third on a balk. He scored on a two-run homer from second baseman Thomas Saggese, his eighth of the season.

The Naturals answered with four runs in the bottom of the first. Catcher Luca Tresh drove in a run with a single. Greyson Jenista drove in two with a bouncer over the first baseman's head. Jake Means added a sacrifice fly for a 4-2 Northwest Arkansas lead.

Frisco bounced back again through as third baseman Chris Seise hit a two-run homer of more than 400 feet to tie it 4-4 in the top of the second. Aaron Zavala added a run-scoring single for a 5-4 Frisco lead.

Jenista crushed a solo homer in the bottom of the third to tie the game 5-5. It was his second of the season. He hit it 450 feet and 113 mile per hour off the bat.

McCullough and Jenista had three hits each for the Naturals. Jenista also drove in three runs.

NATURALLY SPEAKING The Naturals announced three roster moves Tuesday. Pitcher Emilio Marquez was transferred to Northwest Arkansas from the development list. Infielder Greyson Jenista was transferred to the Naturals from Class AAA Omaha. Jenista played in four games at Omaha and nine games at Northwest Arkansas. Pitcher Jackson McClelland, a minor league free agent signing, was also transferred to the Naturals. Marquez is 1-0 with a 4.05 ERA in 6 2/3 innings in High-A Quad Cities. He pitched in three games this season (2 2/3 innings) at Northwest Arkansas and went 0-0 with a 3.38 ERA.