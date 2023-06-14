Celebrate Juneteenth with these food traditions and recipes

Juneteenth – or June 19 – is a federal holiday to commemorate the end of slavery in the United States.

On June 19, 1865, Union troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, to tell the enslaved that the Emancipation Proclamation had been signed two years prior and that they were free. They first celebrated freedom with church gatherings. It then evolved into outdoor festivals with barbecue, red foods and baseball, said Leni Sorensen, a chef and culinary historian living in Crozet, Va. Even though she isn't sure about the origin of the red, others have theories: Red represented the blood of enslaved people who died or it was linked to hibiscus, a native West African flower used to make reddish-purple tea.

"The significance of the color red is debatable and it could be symbolic," she said. "It's hard to know."

A Juneteenth celebration brought together bakers and butchers for a community potluck of the best dishes. Traditional fare included: barbecue beef and goat, pheasant, catfish, shell beans (lima, butter, black-eyed peas), greens such as collards and mustard, traditional cornbread, red velvet cake, sweet potato pie, watermelon, vinegar-based hot sauces, barbecue sauces and sweet pickles. In Waco, Texas, Big Red soda was a popular drink for Juneteenth. Sorensen disclosed her own beverage of Raspberry Zinger tea bags, soda water and six to eight hibiscus blossoms which color the concoction.

Celebratory foods that the enslaved cooked before emancipation were included in Juneteenth parties later, such as Southern tea cakes, which are buttery cake-like cookies. The recipes were passed down through the generations.

Today, Black Independence Day festivities and meals vary across the country.

I planned my own Juneteenth menu for a gathering of up to six people and used red as the theme. I didn't grow up celebrating Juneteenth; I first heard about it living in New Orleans where friends celebrated with a cookout. My menu was a combination of prepared and homemade items.

I assembled watermelon skewers as the appetizer, turkey spaghetti for the main course and bought chicken and bread as sides. I garnished the chicken with a sprinkle of dried parsley flakes and picked up garlic bread from a nearby market. I prepared a kale salad with dried cranberries and baked Southern tea cakes for dessert. I paired the meal with a ready-to-drink hibiscus herbal tea with orange peel and cinnamon. I garnished it with fresh orange slices and strawberries. My condiment of choice was a peach hot sauce.





Watermelon Skewers (The Virginian-Pilot/TNS/Rekaya Gibson)





Watermelon Skewers

8 ounce block feta cheese

2 ¼ cups watermelon cubes

½ ounce fresh mint

10 bamboo skewers

Balsamic glaze or vinegar, optional

Cut the feta into cubes roughly the same size as the watermelon cubes.

Remove the mint leaves from their stems. Discard stems.

Thread watermelon, feta and mint leaves onto skewers, beginning and ending with a cube of watermelon.

Drizzle with balsamic glaze.

Makes 10 to 12 servings.

Ground Turkey Spaghetti (The Virginian-Pilot/TNS/Rekaya Gibson)

Ground Turkey Spaghetti

For the spaghetti:

1 tablespoon salt

1 pound spaghetti

1 tablespoon olive oil

For the sauce:

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 medium green bell pepper, diced

1 medium yellow onion, diced

3 cloves garlic, chopped

2 pounds (93% lean) ground turkey

1 tablespoon ground black pepper

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1 tablespoon onion powder

1 (15-ounce) can tomato sauce

1 (14.5-ounce) can diced tomatoes

2 (6-ounce) cans tomato paste

2 tablespoons Italian seasoning

Salt, to taste

For serving:

Fresh parsley, garnish

Crushed red pepper flakes, optional

Grated parmesan cheese, optional

In a large pot, bring 4 quarts water to a boil; once boiling add the salt and then the pasta. Boil uncovered for 8 minutes, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat and drain well. Return pasta to pot. Pour in the 1 tablespoon olive oil and stir to coat. Set aside.

Meanwhile, prepare the sauce.

In a large skillet, heat the extra-virgin olive oil over medium heat. Add the bell peppers, onions and garlic and stir. Cook for about 1 minute. Add the turkey. Cook, breaking the meat into crumbles, and stir until combined with vegetables. Sprinkle with pepper and garlic and onion powders. Stir well. Continue cooking until turkey is cooked through. Add turkey mixture to pasta in pot. Pour in sauce, diced tomatoes and tomato paste. Mix well. Stir in the Italian seasoning. Simmer on low for 5 minutes or until hot. Garnish with fresh parsley, crushed red pepper and parmesan, if desired.

Makes 8 to 10 generous servings.

Kale Salad (The Virginian-Pilot/TNS/Rekaya Gibson)

Kale Salad

2 cups chopped fresh kale

1 teaspoon garlic powder

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

1 tablespoon dried cranberries

1 tablespoon Zante currants or raisins

1 tablespoon pine nuts

¼ cup shaved parmesan cheese

½ lemon, for juicing

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

In a medium bowl, combine kale, garlic powder and pepper and mix well. Add cranberries, currants and nuts to the bowl and stir with a large spoon. Sprinkle with cheese.

In a separate bowl, combine the juice from the lemon half and the olive oil.

Pour dressing over kale and toss to coat.

Makes 4 servings.

Southern Tea Cakes (The Virginian-Pilot/TNS/Rekaya Gibson)

Southern Tea Cakes

1 ½ cups all-purpose flour

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon baking soda

½ cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, at room temperature

¾ cup granulated sugar

1 egg, at room temperature

2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, salt and baking soda; set aside.

In a mixing bowl using a hand mixer or in a stand mixer, beat the butter and sugar together on high speed until fluffy and smooth (about 4 to 5 minutes). Add the egg and vanilla and beat on medium speed until well incorporated. On low speed, add the flour mixture in intervals of three beating after each addition to incorporate. After dough is well mixed, remove from mixer and place in a plastic bag in your refrigerator for at least one hour to firm up.

Once dough is firm, remove from fridge and heat oven to 325 degrees.

Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper.

Scoop dough into 1-tablespoon portions and roll each into a ball. Using your thumb, gently press the center to flatten a bit and place on the prepared cookie sheet.

Do the same for the rest of the dough leaving at least an 1½ inches between each dough ball.

Bake for 9 to 11 minutes until golden brown on the edges.

Cool for 5 to 10 minutes and serve.

Makes 12 servings.

Recipe courtesy of Jocelyn Delk Adams at Grandbaby Cakes, grandbaby-cakes.com