House of Bread to give out food

House of Bread Deliverance Church, 1501 W. Second Ave., will open its food pantry Saturday from 11 a.m. until all food boxes are gone, according to a news release. Each participant will need proof of identification, photo identification, and utility bill. Details: Saint Mary Harris, pastor/apostle at House of Bread, (870) 872-2196.

WBU Dean's list includes locals

Williams Baptist University at Walnut Ridge named students to Dean's List for the 2023 spring semester, including two locals. Warren: Ethan Stanley.White Hall: Morgan Lunsford. The Dean's List students have at least a 3.5 grade point average, according to a news release.

2 earn degrees at Alabama

Two southeast Arkansas residents are among spring 2023 graduates at the University of Alabama Tuscaloosa, Ala., according to a news release.

Jacqueline Adams of McGehee received the Master of Social Work degree.

Logan Ingram of Sheridan received the Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration degree.

Locals on UA Little Rock Chancellor's List

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock announced its spring 2023 Chancellor's List recognizing students with superior academic performance. To be eligible for the Chancellor's List, students must earn at least nine credit hours and at least a 3.9 grade point average, according to a news release.

Southeast Arkansas honorees include:

Jaxson Anderson of Rison, Trula Bell of Redfield, Madyson Bolls of Sheridan, Onikwa Curry of Pine Bluff, Trevor Dady of White Hall, Cody Earlywine of Stuttgart, Keondraya Farmer of Pine Bluff, Shelbie Hall of Sheridan, Megan Harrington of Sheridan, Noah Householder of Sheridan, Johnie Jones of Pine Bluff, John Kalkbrenner of White Hall, Richard King of Sheridan, Brooke Kinslow of Redfield, Martin Morales of Redfield, Allison Morrisey of Pine Bluff, Logan Mosley of White Hall, FaSeeia Preston of Pine Bluff, Nyah Scott of Monticello, Britney Stajkowski of Sheridan, Faith Stillwell of Stuttgart, Anna Swinney of Rison, Kelvlyn Thomas of Pine Bluff, and Grace Vance of Sheridan.

Locals on UA Little Rock Dean's List

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock announces students who have made the Dean's List for the Spring 2023 semester. To be on the Dean's List, UA Little Rock students must earn at least nine credit hours and maintain at least a 3.5 grade point average, according to a news release.

Southeast Arkansas honorees include:

Jaxson Anderson of Rison, Jose Avila Euceda of Dumas, David Beavers of Pine Bluff, Lance Beckman of Redfield, Trula Bell of Redfield, Madyson Bolls of Sheridan, Reese Brown of Pine Bluff, Madison Brown of Pine Bluff, Conner Capps of White Hall, Katrina Carroll of Stuttgart, Mary Conley of Redfield, Diego Corcoles of Star City, Onikwa Curry of Pine Bluff, Trevor Dady of White Hall, James Dempsey of Pine Bluff, Cameron Dunlap of Jefferson, Jillian Durrett of White Hall, Cody Earlywine of Stuttgart, Anna Eggburn of Sheridan, Keondraya Farmer of Pine Bluff, Daniel Ferguson of Monticello, Lucca Garcia of Sheridan, Shelbie Hall of Sheridan,

Megan Harrington of Sheridan, LaDestiny Hawkins of Pine Bluff, Shawn Hicks of Monticello, Noah Householder of Sheridan, Te' Lynn Humphrey of Rison, Zainab Imran of Sheridan, Cameron Johnson of Pine Bluff, Johnie Jones of Pine Bluff, John Kalkbrenner of White Hall, Richard King of Sheridan, Brooke Kinslow of Redfield, Christian Marshall of Warren, Marshall Mead of Sheridan, Sarah Michael of Jefferson, Sara Mohammed of White Hall, Martin Morales of Redfield, Allison Morrisey of Pine Bluff, Logan Mosley of White Hall, Weston Mosley of White Hall, Amanda Nuckles of Sheridan, Harlan Pennington of Redfield, FaSeeia Preston of Pine Bluff, Shabrea Rusley of Pine Bluff, Nyah Scott of Monticello, Fatima Shah of Pine Bluff, Faith Stillwell of Stuttgart, Courtney Stout of Pine Bluff, Anna Swinney of Rison, Lucio Tapia of Hermitage, Kelvlyn Thomas of Pine Bluff, Grace Vance of Sheridan, Emily Wells of Warren, and Stephani Zornek of Rison.