Consumer prices’ rise slows to 0.1%

WASHINGTON -- Consumer prices in the United States cooled last month, rising just 0.1% from April to May and extending the past year's steady easing of inflation. At the same time, some measures of underlying price pressures remained high.

Measured year over year, inflation slowed to just 4% in May -- the lowest 12-month figure in more than two years and well below April's 4.9% annual rise. The pullback was driven by tumbling gasoline prices, a much smaller rise in grocery prices than in previous months and less expensive furniture, airfares and appliances.

Tuesday's inflation figures from the government arrived one day before the Federal Reserve is expected to leave interest rates alone after imposing 10-straight rate increases dating back to March 2022. After a two-day meeting, the Fed will likely announce that it's skipping a rate change but may hint that it will resume raising rates as soon as July.

"It's a fine report," said Sarah Watt House, senior economist at Wells Fargo. "But I still think it keeps the Fed on edge.

"They are going to have to walk a very fine line," House said of the Fed, explaining that policymakers will need to acknowledge recent progress -- and also that inflation remains too rapid. "They are going to have to communicate that they know they haven't won the battle."





Last month's dropoff in overall inflation isn't likely to convince the Fed's policymakers that they're close to curbing the high inflation that has gripped the nation for two years. The central bank tends to focus most closely on "core" prices, which exclude volatile food and energy costs and are considered better able to capture underlying inflation trends. These prices remain stubbornly high.

Core prices rose a sizable 0.4% from April to May, the sixth-straight month of increases at that level or higher. Compared with a year ago, core inflation slipped from 5.5% to 5.3% but is still far above the Fed's target of 2%.

Yet some positive signs, even in the measures of core prices, suggest that underlying inflation pressures may be receding. The outsize increases in core prices were driven mainly by rising rents and by another spike in used car prices. Real-time data suggests that increases in those categories will soon ease and help cool inflation.

"Outside of those two components, the trend has become very encouraging," Stephen Juneau, an economist at Bank of America, said in a research note. "We should continue to see improvement in core" prices.

Economists say inflation is being driven by a narrower set of goods and services. Excluding housing costs -- including rents and hotel prices, which jumped last month -- prices actually dipped 0.1% from April to May, and they're up just 2.1% from a year ago.

"The bigger question for inflation is: Where is it going? Where does it settle out?" said Peter Boockvar, the chief investment officer at the Bleakley Financial Group. "Are we just going to go back to this 1% to 2% inflation trend that we got so used to? Or is there something so structural that after the spike, after the comedown; are we going to settle at 3 [percent]?"

Rents rose 0.5% from April to May, down from the peak gains of 0.7% to 0.8% last year. Used car prices rose 4.4% just from April to May. Those two factors alone drove four-fifths of the monthly increase in core prices, according to Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics. And the government said housing costs made up three-fifths of year-over-year core inflation.

Yet it could take months for rising costs in those areas to ease back to pre-pandemic levels. Fed officials will want to see the expected price declines in rents and used cars actually materialize before they extend any pause in rate increases.

"There's progress, it's encouraging," said Eric Winograd, chief economist at asset manager AllianceBernstein. "I think it's enough for the Fed to pause [Tuesday]. ... But I don't think it is enough that we can sound the all-clear."

Fed officials have not definitively said they have entirely finished raising rates, and incoming data on inflation, jobs and consumer spending will help them decide whether to make further increases in the coming months. Also significant will be information on bank lending, which has moderated since a recent shock to the financial system made lenders more skittish about issuing credit.

"A decision to hold our policy rate constant at a coming meeting should not be interpreted to mean that we have reached the peak rate for this cycle," Fed governor Philip Jefferson said in a recent speech. "Indeed, skipping a rate hike at a coming meeting would allow the committee to see more data before making decisions about the extent of additional policy firming." (Jefferson's remarks carry extra weight since he was nominated to the Fed's No. 2 role last month.)

Outside used cars, prices for goods such as furniture, appliances and computers were unchanged in May, an encouraging sign that supply-chain backups that sent prices soaring two years ago have largely resolved.

Hal Lawton, chief executive officer of Tractor Supply Co., in Brentwood, Tenn., said many of his costs are easing. Substantial reductions in freight prices and moderating wage increases are putting less pressure on him to keep raising prices.

His price increases, Lawton said, have slowed to the mid-single digits, and by year's end, he predicts they'll level off to the low single digits.

"You can see it coming down in a sustained way, and I'm feeling very good about that, whether it's freight, whether it's wages, whether it's underlying commodity pressure," Lawton said. "It gives me a positive outlook on the economy because of that."

Gasoline prices, adjusted for seasonal patterns, fell 5.6% from April to May; they're down nearly 20% from a year ago. And grocery prices ticked up just 0.1%, a relief to consumers, though they're still 5.8% higher than they were a year ago.

With housing making up such a large proportion of inflation, economists are closely tracking real-time measures of rents in new apartment leases. The government's measure of rents is now incorporating the sharp increases that occurred in 2021 and 2022 as many people moved to gain more space during the pandemic. But as newer leases with much smaller rent increases feed into the government's measure, rental costs should drop.

The stubbornness of underlying inflation reflects a fundamental challenge for the Fed: The economy has steadily defied longstanding forecasts for a recession, dating back more than a year. Instead, businesses have kept hiring at a healthy pace, average paychecks are climbing and workers are freely spending their larger wages.

Information for this article was contributed by Christopher Rugaber and Anne D'Innocenzio of The Associated Press, Jeanna Smialek of The New York Times and Rachel Siegel of The Washington Post.

A customer shops at a retail store in Vernon Hills, Ill., Monday, June 12, 2023. On Tuesday, the Labor Department reports on U.S. consumer prices for May. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

